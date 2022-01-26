Two local groups will resume free, in-person tax help sessions this year, which had been put on hold because of the pandemic.
Volunteers with the AARP Foundation and James Madison University will host the sessions in Harrisonburg at the Rockingham County Administration Center at 20 E. Gay St. and on JMU's campus at Hartman Hall, 421 Bluestone Drive, respectively.
The JMU tax help will be provided by College of Business student and faculty volunteers on Fridays between 4 and 7 p.m. from Feb. 4 until April 8, according to a press release from the program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Last year, the sessions were held online.
The AARP tax help will be provided by Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Feb. 10 through April 12, according to Linda Hoover, a volunteer with the AARP Foundation. Since the 2019 session, they have not been able to find a place to host the sessions, Hoover said.
The volunteers will help residents file their tax returns and get their refunds.
Though both services are free and require residents to have similar paperwork with them, there are some differences in who is eligible and how the process works.
The AARP volunteers will help anyone who needs tax help, though they prioritize help for those with lower- and middle-earnings, senior citizens, those with disabilities and people speak English as a second language. JMU's tax help is only for those whose annual household income is under $65,000.
The JMU volunteers' tax help will be on a first-come, first-served basis, while there will be a sign-up process for an appointment with the AARP Foundation volunteers.
Information packets will be available to pick up at the Rockingham County Administration Center on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. and then whenever a tax help session is going on.
Residents will also have to call 540-212-9835 to schedule a session. If the call goes to voicemail, callers should leave their name and phone number so they can be contacted for scheduling, according to Hoover.
For AARP Foundation volunteers to complete the tax returns, residents will need to bring photo identification, Virginia driver's license, Social Security cards for everybody on the tax return and all IRS forms, such as 1099s and W-2s, Hoover said.
If residents want their refund to be direct deposited, they should also bring a voided check, she said.
For JMU volunteers to complete the tax return, residents will need to bring photo IDs for the taxpayer and spouse, as well as Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards for the taxpayers and dependents, a copy of last year's tax return, IRS documents W-2s and 1099 and information on deductions, such as charitable contributions, according to the JMU Volunteer Tax Assistance program press release.
JMU student and staff volunteers will also be able to set up the tax return for direct deposit if residents bring a bank or credit union account information, such as their routing number and account number, according to the release.
Masks are required during sessions by both the AARP Foundation and JMU groups.
The AARP Foundation group will have one volunteer who can help do taxes in Russian, while the JMU volunteers will have Spanish language translators. Hoover said that while the AARP group does not have translators, they can still help those who do not speak English if family or friends who can translate accompany residents seeking to get their taxes done.
