Carolina Land, 9, and her family drove all the way from Miami, Okla., to participate in a weeklong intensive in old-time music in Harrisonburg.
The Red Wing Academy, which takes place the week before the Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon, teaches talented young musicians to improvise and play in groups, skills that often aren’t focused on in classic music training and are hallmarks of old time, according to the academy’s website.
When she was younger, Carolina attended the Walnut Valley Festival, a large Americana and old-time festival that takes place in Winfield, Kan. Carolina was said to have charmed Eric Brubaker, a member of The Steel Wheels, who would come to see her play her instrument, according to her mom, Mika Land.
“Somebody like that squatting down and talking to a 3- or 4-year-old,” Mika Land. “He would just stop and talk to her.”
Coming from a musical family, Land said Carolina had always been drawn to the fiddle and started playing when she was 5.
“We told her, ‘If you work really hard, we will take you out to their camp,’” Land said.
Carolina is one of many students who participated in the Red Wing Academy last week. The academy culminates with Friday performances onstage at the Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Both events are put on by The Steel Wheels.
Carolina played songs such as “Huckleberry Rag” Saturday at the festival. Busking, or playing for tips, students in the academy perform on corners in the campsite to raise money for future academy scholarships, according to Land.
Carolina, who also participated in the academy in 2019, works with two teachers in fiddle and is a rising fourth-grader. Carolina, who often competes in performance, said her favorite parts of the week were learning from her teachers and getting to work with drums.
“[I want to thank] Mr. Zach, my teacher,” Carolina said. “It was really fun.”
