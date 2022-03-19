For nearly a decade and a half, Bridgewater woman Martha Barber made the trip to the Salvation Army’s homeless shelter in Harrisonburg for her shift.
Barber, 75, quit late last year after she reached the end of her rope with leadership after 14 “very long” years working at the refuge on Jefferson Street.
Though the main Salvation Army office sits just across the street from the shelter, Barber said it seems a world away as the local leadership in the city and within the greater Salvation Army itself plague the ability of shelter staff to provide a safe and quality haven for those in need.
“It was a [expletive] hole when I went there and it was a [expletive] hole when I left,” Barber said. “It’s always had humongous problems. I blame it on the Salvation Army as an organization.”
Low pay and scheduling that prevents benefits coverage for staff are issues highlighted by Barber and former shelter manager Heather Austin.
“It’s systematic,” Austin said.
Austin said when she was hired in July as the shelter’s newest manager, she had years of experience working with the local homeless population through different organizations.
Over her months there, Austin said, the captains, Harold and Eunice Gitau, did not prioritize fixing issues with the shelter and avoided staffing the shelter themselves, even when the only other option would have cost the charitable organization money to put residents in hotels for a night or two.
Multiple attempts to reach Harold Gitau for an interview were unsuccessful.
“They put [shelter guests] up in the hotels because they did not want to come in and help out,” Barber said.
She said over the 14 years she worked there, no other time except at the beginning of the pandemic did the organization ever resort to putting shelter guests in hotels.
This characterization of the Gitau’s general disinterest in fixing shelter facilities was echoed by Austin as well as a former resident of the Salvation Army — Harrisonburg man Vance Fowler — and a current local Salvation Army employee who requested anonymity for fear of retribution in the workplace.
They noted any attempts made by Austin to make positive changes were not green-lit by Harold Gitau.
Like Barber, they also said money raised by Salvation Army through donations from individuals, companies and localities is spent on the church across the street while the shelter continues to deteriorate.
When he first became homeless, Fowler stayed at a Salvation Army shelter in Anderson, S.C., and said it was completely different than his experience at the shelter in Harrisonburg for months last year.
“The problem up here is the Gitaus,” Fowler said. “No question.”
He said at the Anderson shelter, residents received two hot meals a day and the captains got their hands dirty, helping residents with landscaping, fixing problems and cooking at the shelter.
“The only thing [the Gitaus] care about is the church. The church, the church, the church. The shelter means nothing to them,” Fowler said.
He and the employee who requested anonymity also attested to the decrepit conditions and lengthy periods of time where issues went unaddressed, such as the lack of hot water, even while it seemed money was available and went toward things such as improving the Salvation Army church across the street.
Despite these issues, several large projects have been completed at the shelter in the last 12 months, including a new roof for the facility that cost over $65,000 and a complete overhaul of the men’s bathroom that cost $91,000, according to local Salvation Army advisory board member Gary Stiteler.
Hiring and maintaining competent and skilled staff was also an issue, according to Barber and Austin. They said the low pay and harsh conditions burned people out quickly or led to issues that could have endangered other guests at the shelter without proper oversight of the facility by staff.
“Those were the issues that had me really fearful,” Austin said.
Quality staff is necessary to help keep the shelter peaceful among the homeless who seek its refuge and invariably have mental issues, are dealing with an addiction to alcohol or other drugs or have recently been released from jail, according to Barber.
The Gitau family came to Harrisonburg in 2020 to replace Captains John and Stephanie Blevins who had been posted to North Carolina. Reassignments are a common practice in the Salvation Army, as leaders are relocated to new locations every three to four years.
Barber said over her years working at the shelter, the Blevins were the only captains who would come and work the shelter in the middle of the night when Barber’s shift ended and there was no other relief available.
“The pay has always been the number one issue, but yet they have money to throw down the toilet to put people in a motel instead of the two of them coming in to help out?” Barber said. “How does that make sense?”
Barber and Austin also expressed concern that donations collected by the Salvation Army are not always put to use in the way they were advertised when people donated the money.
“I don’t give a damn how much it costs,” Barber said. “You made the choice to offer to them to stay here and you’ve got to provide them with hot water” and other amenities.
By early February, Austin quit and sent a letter notifying the Salvation Army’s Divisional HQ Director of Social Services David Anderson of numerous issues she had with the organization, local staff and the Gitaus and of her immediate departure from the organization.
Anderson provided a statement. Follow-up email requests to review the Harrisonburg Salvation Army’s financials were not answered Friday.
“It is unfortunate that we were notified of the allegations in a resignation email,” he said. “The email, dated February 1, 2022, also indicated the employee would be encouraging four additional staff to resign.”
He said the issues Austin pointed out were with employees under her supervision, which she had the power to deal with as the shelter manager.
“Allegations involving the shelter residents were not substantiated due to lack of written documentation,” he said. “As a supervisor, the employee did not follow policies and protocol of the shelter as it relates to incident reporting. As such, her resignation was immediately accepted.”
“Since the alleged events were first brought to The Army’s attention at the time of resignation, and since there is no proper documentation to prove or disprove those allegations, the investigation is deemed burdensome and inconclusive,” Anderson said.
Two days after Anderson received the email, the statement said, Austin began making public statements that could not be verified and were based on unreliable sources — an issue which complicated Anderson’s own investigation due to a lack of paper trail that could be traced to verify or substantiate her claims.
“We are not available to comment on specifics of this internal matter that relate to the former employee, but we are continuing to be vigilant in monitoring the shelter program to improve services and provide for the care and welfare of the individuals we serve,” Anderson said. “As a result of this incident, we have hired and are in the process of training new staff who will provide for the safety and welfare of our shelter guests.”
Barber said she’s thankful Austin has brought these issues to the public’s attention and doesn’t believe no evidence could be found to corroborate the former shelter manager’s claims.
Fowler, Barber and Austin all said the way the Salvation Army has handled the accusations about the Harrisonburg shelter’s leadership calls into question more about aspects of the organization beyond just the Shenandoah Valley refuge.
“I have three words to describe this organization after 14 years — greed, dishonesty and hypocrisy,” Barber said.
