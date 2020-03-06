As the General Assembly comes to a close, area residents gathered at Community Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg on Thursday for one last push to get a bill passed that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license.
Maricela de Los Santos Broca, of Harrisonburg, was one of the volunteers making calls.
“Now, [I] come to support people who don’t have the privilege to have a license because they don’t have a Social Security card,” she said through a translator.
She said she lived in the United States for a time without documentation, before becoming a legal permanent resident.
De Los Santos Broca said she was optimistic the “driver’s license for all bill” will pass.
House Bill 1211, referred to by supporters as the “driver’s license for all,” would remove the state requirement for license applicants to prove legal presence and citizenship, according to the bill’s summary.
Another woman, Elsy Nolasco, also of Harrisonburg, said she wished more people from the immigrant community would come to events like Thursday’s, given its impact, but said they might be scared, apathetic or uninformed.
“I want to support this event for my family, for my friends, for everybody who [doesn’t] have a license,” Nolasco said.
Nolasco said she has been regularly making calls to politicians outside of Thursday’s event.
“I make four this morning, and Monday I made three,” she said.
Nolasco is a volunteer with the Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos, or COSPU, a group that supports the bill. Cindy Gerbacio, of Harrisonburg, another volunteer with COSPU, said more than 40 people came to Thursday’s event.
Another bill considered by the General Assembly is Senate Bill 34, in which undocumented immigrants could have access to “driver privilege cards” allowing them to drive legally after showing state tax returns and obtaining insurance. Cardholders would not be allowed to vote and would need to pass an exam, according to the summary of the bill.
Gerbacio, de Los Santos Broca and Nolasco said they wanted the driver’s licenses bill to pass, but the not privilege cards legislation.
Nolasco said undocumented immigrants would be exposed if they show privilege cards instead of licenses.
Naomi Diaz, a spokeswoman for Virginia Organizing, which also hosted Thursday’s call drive, said that throughout the General Assembly session, proponents of the driver’s license for all legislation have been making calls to Sens. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, and Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomac.
On Thursday, they added Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Herndon, Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, and Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, to the call list.
Diaz said they initially pursued Deeds and Lewis because they were on the fence about the whether to support House Bill 1211 or Senate Bill 34. Diaz and others called to try and convince them to support the driver’s license bill.
She said calls started to go out to Boysko, Surovell and Tran after the politicians had begun to back down from supporting undocumented driver's licenses.
“After all this time they’ve been supporting it, so I guess they’re having counter-calls or whatever [saying] ‘We don’t want this to go through,’” Diaz said.
The Senate and House have appointed a conferees to work out differences between the two bills, with three delegates and three senators.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, was one of the senators tapped for the conference, while Tran was one of the delegates chosen.
Diaz said advocates don't want to compromise on the legislation.
“That is a risk, absolutely,” she said of coming out against the privilege cards. “But I think people are very aware of it and are willing to take that risk, is from what I’ve gathered from the community.”
Diaz described the push for legal driving as an “all-or-nothing” situation and if it fails, they can always try again next session.
“We’ve already been living for years without anything, so why are we going to get something that’s basically like the breadcrumbs of it?” Diaz said of the privilege cards. “We want the whole cookie.”
“We’ve already been living for years without anything, so why are we going to get something that’s basically like the breadcrumbs of it?” Diaz said of the privilege cards. “We want the whole cookie.” - Yes I am sure you do. The entitlement of the immigrant population could be our undoing. Move here from a corrupt socialist dump and then demand the rights and privileges of US citizenship.
