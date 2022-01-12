Affordable housing is again one of the top priorities recommended to City Council on how to spend roughly $500,000 Harrisonburg will receive this year and into the future as part of the annual Community Development Block Grant program.
City Council heard about the priorities during a presentation at its Tuesday meeting.
Provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CDBG funding must be spent on projects that benefit low and moderate income households.
The funding can be used to review substandard housing, housing rehabilitation for owner occupied-units and on increasing the supply of safe and affordable rental housing, according to a presentation staff gave to council.
This means that it would also include construction of new affordable housing units and rehabilitation of vacant or existing buildings for affordable housing units, according to the presentation.
Other goals for the 2022-23 action plan and 2022-26 consolidated plan include improving public infrastructure and facilities, providing public services and strengthening fair housing along with forward planning and administration, according to city documents.
Applications for the funding are due on Feb. 10, and a second public hearing with the 2022 action plan and five-year consolidated plan for the funding will take place at City Council’s March 22 meeting, according to city documents.
That will be followed by a 30-day public comment period. Final approval of what projects will be funded through CDBG funds is slated for May 10.
Last year, City Council approved $504,000 of CDBG funding for projects such as purchase of a homeless shelter and/or addressing homelessness, Valley Program for Aging Services Meals on Wheels, emergency rental assistance, public housing overhauls, COVID-19 hotel isolation for the homeless and sidewalks.
The projection of $500,000 for this year is based on previous allotments, according to city documents.
In other business, interim City Manager Ande Banks declared a state of emergency Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.
Starting today, Harrisonburg meetings, including tonight’s Planning Commission meeting, will be conducted virtually.
Twenty-five area residents have been hospitalized in the last week, according to city documents.
Additionally, the city is facing disruption to its ability to provide services due to absenteeism of staff from various departments, including utilities, public safety and finance, according to city documents.
