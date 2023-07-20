WAYNESBORO — Kline’s Dairy Bar is inviting the community to celebrate its 80th anniversary with free ice cream and family fun in Waynesboro.
This year, 2023 marks the 80th anniversary since John Kline, with the help of his father Grover, began making and selling frozen custard in Harrisonburg, and with 80 years, Klines is still a family favorite for ice cream. And despite the nationwide challenges over the past four years, the company continues to grow.
With storefronts now in McGaheysville, Staunton, Waynesboro, a new store in Lynchburg and two in Harrisonburg the company is preparing to open its first location in Richmond, showing the winning formula discovered by the Klines in 1943 is as popular as ever.
The very first Kline’s in 1943 was actually located on the first floor of the Kline family home with a walk-up window, and it was finally sold to Mike Arehart in 1979, who along with sister Kim, have maintained the family business ethos and original mission of John Kline in production, company culture and customer service.
Manager of the Waynesboro location Kelley Brydge, who will be facilitating much of the 80th celebration party, is an example of the continued values of the company, starting as a teenager and now managing her own store.
“I started working for Kline’s in 2012 when I was in high school. It was my first job. I graduated. I’m married and have kids now and ended up leaving for a couple of years, and I came back two years ago and took on a manager role,” she said. “I missed it as soon as I left. I think the biggest thing is the owners. It’s all in the family, and you know who you are working for.”
Sticking to the original principles of production that John Kline had at the very beginning, Kline’s ice cream is made on-location fresh each morning, using the same techniques developed by Kline himself. The secret to why Kline’s ice cream is so unique is all in the production, she said.
“Soft serve has air whipped into it. You can make more amounts quicker. Kline’s has no air. It’s constantly freezing, so it’s much denser and it takes longer to make. That is why we have a certain amount of flavors because we make ice cream every morning for the day so it’s fresh,” she said.
To celebrate the major anniversary, Kline’s will be throwing a party at Constitution Park in Waynesboro on Sunday, July 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Promising to be a fun family celebration the event will host local organizations like the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum, Virginia Natural History Museum, Waynesboro’s Public Library, police department, fire department and tourism office.
“They’ll have a merchandise table set up with Kline’s 80th anniversary shirts and stickers,” Brydge said. “We’ll even have a little tent set up for dogs — we have dog ice cream.”
The main draw however will be the offer of free Kline’s ice cream and cake, served out of Kline’s very own ice cream truck, very fitting in July which is in fact National Ice Cream Month.
Reflecting on the past 80 years of Kline’s history and success and the delight people find in ice cream, Brydge said, “[in 1943] World War II was happening and John Kline said ‘let’s make ice cream.’ That’s what the world needed. Covid wasn’t a world war, but I think things like that bring the community together, and we need something light to make you happy. Sometimes the world is just too heavy.”
For more information on Kline’s and the anniversary event at Constitution Park, visit https://www.klinesdairybar.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.