The days can be long for Josh Stephens of Quicksburg.
He not only works full time as a manager of Valley Equipment Co. in Harrisonburg, but also farms along with his wife Amber. The family owns a farm in Quicksburg and two chicken houses in Mount Jackson. They bought the chicken houses three years ago this week.
“That’s what has afforded my wife to be able to stay home and raise our children and [for us to run] our farm full time,” Josh Stephens said. Amber Stephens was previously a high school teacher.
“We have a 5-year-old, and she absolutely loves being around the farm and helping Mom and Dad,” Josh Stephens said. “Our youngest isn’t old enough to do it yet, but it’s definitely a family affair and one we all share with each other.”
It’s growers and farmers like the Stephens that National Poultry Day, which is today, are meant to celebrate.
“You can get lots of different points of view about the poultry business depending on which farmers you talk to, but it’s been a very good business venture for us,” Stephens said.
Like people in many industries, poultry companies, workers, growers and buyers had a rough 2020.
The changes wrought by the pandemic increased demand for retail poultry products, while dropping food service demand. And as processing workers became sick, plants had to tackle the virus within their doors.
In total, 1,338 cases of COVID have been identified in poultry workers across the commonwealth since March 2020, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Nine poultry workers have died and 53 have been hospitalized with the virus.
The number of poultry plant workers testing positive for the virus spiked in April and May to 605 and 553, respectively, before dropping to 28 new cases in June.
Between July and February, new cases identified in poultry workers have averaged under 16 a month and have not been higher than 33 since August, according to VDH data last updated on March 1.
In July, Virginia became the first state in the nation to pass temporary worker protections during the pandemic, many of which were made permanent by Gov. Ralph Northam in January.
Three Broadway and Timberville poultry plant workers said the situation in the plants has gotten better, while two said it has remained the same or worsened since the first workers got sick last year. They all declined to have their names published for concern about their thoughts potentially impacting employment.
Mass vaccination clinics at the seven poultry plants in the Central Shenandoah Health District are slated to begin next week, spokesperson Laura Lee Wight said Thursday.
She said district residents in the phase 1b that include food and agriculture workers, manufacturing employees and grocery store workers became eligible for the vaccine last week.
“We saw poultry plant workers coming to these clinics [last week], but there are still some who aren’t able to take off work or get a ride or maybe there are some computer literacy challenges,” Wight said.
Wight and Hobey Bauhan, president of the Harrisonburg-based Virginia Poultry Federation, said the drop in cases indicate measures taken by the plants to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 seem to have worked. Wight said other measures, such as messaging and community information-sharing about how to avoid spreading COVID outside the plants, are also likely playing a role in reducing the number of new workers testing positive.
Bauhan said it is ultimately up to the workers themselves whether they want to be vaccinated.
“Hopefully, there’ll be significant uptake and participation as the opportunities come around,” Bauhan said.
Increased availability of the vaccine and more members of different Valley communities becoming vaccinated helps to spread the word and show how safe and simple being vaccinated is to those who may be hesitant or not understand the purpose, according to Wight.
“I think all the poultry plants are very eager to have their personnel vaccinated, and the Virginia Poultry Federation has worked closely with the Department of Health to facilitate” vaccine clinics, Bauhan said.
Despite increased vaccinations among the public and poultry workers, growth in the domestic poultry market is going to be slow, according to Tony Banks of the Virginia Farm Bureau, citing various economic outlook reports.
“A lot of them aren’t really expecting to see U.S. markets return to a level that would resemble the pre-COVID market probably until the second quarter of next year,” Banks said. “So, we’ve still got a ways to go.”
“Probably the greatest opportunity for growth is going to be in the export market, and a lot of that is going to be driven by China,” Banks said.
He said China has issues with sickness in its own livestock that diminish its domestic supply, which needs to be replaced by foreign proteins, including American poultry.
But for growers like the Stephens family of Quicksburg, the international markets still seem a world away from the math of the family checkbook.
“It gets tight. It’s not like we’re out here getting filthy rich being poultry growers,” Josh Stephens said.
Yet the poultry operation provides a stable source of income for their family farm in the always rough and tumble agricultural markets, he said.
“We had cattle and goats before, but the poultry farm seems a very good way to diversify our operation,” Stephens said.
