The Grottoes brothers raced around the otherwise still part of the Rockingham County Fairgrounds as the sun set on Monday afternoon.
Easton, 6, and Brayden, 8, were in a fierce competition of who could find more trash and throw it away with help from their uncle and fellow Bridgewater 4-H member, Noah Smith, 15, of Montezuma.
They were there for the last Bridgewater 4-H Club meeting before today’s event that will bring students together from across the area for agriculture workshops and contests at the fairgrounds just outside Harrisonburg.
The event is called the FFA Blue Ridge Area Rally, according to the Virginia FFA Association website.
For families like the Smiths, farm events and clubs are about more than agriculture.
Lane Smith, 29, father to the two young brothers, said he was not a part of agriculture groups when he was growing up in the area. But over the years, his younger brother Noah grew more and more interested in showing animals. This eventually caught the eye of Brayden, according to Lane Smith.
“I guess Brayden could see him and watch him do it, so that made him want to do it,” Smith said.
Noah said it has strengthened his relationship with his nephews as they spent more time together over mutual interests, such as goats.
Debbie Rhodes, an adult leader for the Bridgewater 4-H club, said its not just over agriculture that 4-H and FFA brings young people and their families together.
“There’s lots of different activities 4-H’ers can be involved in,” she said Monday.
“It’s not just agriculture,” she said, listing how the program helps build skills such as public speaking and leadership.
Members have to do a project every year, such as money management or first aid workshops, and show animals at the county fairgrounds during the summer, according to Rhodes.
“The possibilities are just almost endless,” Rhodes said. “It’s just getting kids out and doing things, learning things with other people and developing social skills.”
During Monday evening’s activity, the eldest Smith there smiled as his sons raced to and fro to drop off trash with their uncle, laughing and occasionally tackling each other.
“It’s really nice,” he said. “It gets them involved with the community and outside — that’s a big thing.”
