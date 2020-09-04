The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission will conduct a feasibility study to determine if a commercial shared-use facility to benefit small- to midsize agricultural businesses would be viable.
The study region includes Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro — home to more than 1 million acres of farmland and 6,312 farms.
According to a press release, potential uses for the facility include a commercial kitchen, food lab or testing kitchen, flash-freeze facility, training space for smart-agricultural classes and seminars, packing and distribution operations, and business planning resources.
The purpose of the study is to identify components that would be the most successful and beneficial to local farmers, while exploring physical locations for the facility and creating a comprehensive business plan to be used in the future.
“As the leading agricultural county in the state, Rockingham supports studying the feasibility of an agricultural enterprise center that serves small to medium sized farmers,” Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator, said in the release. “Agriculture is the Valley’s number one export and if this is a need for farmers in our county then we support addressing those needs.”
Armstrong is one of eight members of a study team that consists of representatives of businesses and organizations that will provide assistance to the commission throughout the study’s duration.
The study is funded by a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Promotion Program and a GO Virginia Enhanced Capacity Building grant. It was the only project selected out of 42 applicants in Virginia. There were 215 applications received for the Local Food Promotion Program grant, according to the press release.
New Venture Advisors, a Chicago-based agricultural focused firm specializing in strategy consulting for food system planning, was selected to conduct the study. The study is expected to be completed by May.
While New Venture Advisors conducts the study, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission is seeking input from farmers, stakeholders, buyers and food aggregators to gather information on current market trends, facility needs, distribution concerns and other areas of interest. An online survey will be available from mid-September to mid-October and can be found on the commission’s website.
