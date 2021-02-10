Early Tuesday evening, James Blankenship, 52, parked his truck in a northern Harrisonburg truck lot after having just been in New York City for work.
The Tazewell native and resident started hauling in 1987 as it was the best career available, he said.
“I’m from the coal fields. Coal is gone,” Blankenship said as the sun set quietly against the mountains but the idle of nearby trucks beat out their rhythm.
Blankenship has been driving for nearly three and a half decades, and he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.
“You don’t have no choice and, you know, your local jobs at home don’t pay nothing,” Blankenship said. “I got a wife at home, and we can’t make it by me being at home.”
He said that’s why many drivers stay operating, even as they continue to get older.
“I got a friend in North Carolina who’s 67, 68, but he can’t retire because him and his wife can’t survive,” Blankenship said.
The age of the truck driving population has been trending upwards for years, according to truckers and industry experts.
“Honestly, I think the old-school drivers are 48 and up,” said Alex Aiz, 49, a driver from Port St. Lucie, Fla., who has been driving for 23 years. “A lot of the people I know, older guys, are in their late 50s, early 60s, and they’re still trucking, you know?”
A 2019 report by the American Trucking Association found that the average age of an over-the-road operator is 46.
The aging problem is one of the squeezes on the industry contributing to a shortage of drivers, according to Dale Bennett, president and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association.
“The whole supply chain rides on the back of truck drivers,” Bennett said.
And Americans 65 and older are the most susceptible to hospitalization or death from the novel coronavirus.
“Working from home is not an option for truck drivers,” Bennett said.
Four out of five COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Virginia workers in transportation and logistics are in the 1c prioritization list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with essential employees in other sectors, including energy, water, housing construction and legal services, according the Virginia Department of Health website.
The Virginia Trucking Association has been in contact with companies and operators to try and spread word about the benefits of the vaccines as truckers themselves are vital to getting the vaccines, personal protective equipment and other necessities to Americans during the pandemic, according to Bennett.
Aiz said he’s “50/50” on whether he’d get the vaccine, but is looking forward to having the option.
As an owner-operator, Aiz said he hates being on the road during the pandemic and in the modern era, but he has to keep working.
“I need to get money, but it’s not what it used to be,” Aiz said. “Customers always want you to go, go, go, but you can only do so much.”
Throughout the pandemic, many facilities truckers rely on closed or operate on reduced hours, such as restaurants and other supports, especially in the Northeast and California, he said.
“A lot of places you deliver, they won’t even let you use the bathroom,” Aiz said.
To Blankenship, the virus is serious, but he said he can’t afford to waste too much time overthinking it.
“To me, it’s like cancer. If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it,” he said.
But that doesn’t make him any more pleased to have to go to places like New York City for work.
Blankenship said the government does not take care of American workers like him and instead prioritizes other countries or other needs that don’t impact his and other laborers’ lives, whether it’s the economy or the government response to the pandemic.
“To me, the government’s failed us,” he said. “We never receive nothing, no kind of hazard pay.”
