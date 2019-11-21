WEYERS CAVE — The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is expected to see some changes after its commission voted to move forward with projects pertaining to the parking lot and lobby area.
Greg Campbell, executive director of the Weyers Cave airport, told commissioners during a meeting Wednesday that the airport continues to do well in terms of revenue and passenger traffic despite a decrease in October bookings.
“October was a little smaller, but we still exceeded revenue,” Campbell said.
As winter approaches, Campbell said it is likely the airport will fall under budget, but it is expected.
To prepare for the busier seasons starting in the spring, the commission voted to rehabilitate the parking lots on both airline and general aviation sides.
“It’s time for some maintenance,” Campbell said. “The last time the parking lot was redone was in 2011-12.”
With the commission’s approval, the project will be put out to bid and most likely be completed in two phases, Campbell said.
The commission also awarded a contract to Lantz Construction to build a secure area partition, a removable glass wall that would be installed in the passenger lobby to allow flexibility to increase the size of the post-screening gate and lobby area during peak flight periods.
“Over the past year, we have been experiencing full flights on a regular basis,” Campbell said in an email. “The current area can be a bit crowded on full flight days and does not provide sufficient space to ensure an exceptional passenger experience which is our goal.”
Campbell said the addition would allow the airport the flexibility it needs to accommodate larger aircraft with more passengers for current charters and future service providers, which may use aircraft larger than the 50-seat jets operated by SkyWest.
The cost of the partition project is estimated at $213,000, with 80% funded by the state. The airport would be responsible for the other 20%, said Campbell.
“This is sort of a first step before we get into more work,” he said.
