The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley is seeking nominations for its inaugural Valley Treasure award recognizing local conservation heroes.
Nominations are open to Valley landowners, community leaders, community members and natural resource professionals. Nominations must be received by Monday.
Those selected for the award will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in late February and receive a $500 cash stipend to be used at their discretion.
To submit a nomination, visit the alliance’s website.
— Staff Report
