Virginia State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old Harrisonburg girl police say was abducted by her father earlier Monday.
The Harrisonburg Police Department says Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza, last seen Monday at 8:24 a.m. at 1651 S. Burkwood Court, Apt C in Harrisonburg, was abducted by her father, Jose Edin Reyes Paz.
According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, Paz was arrested in Charlottesville and Reyes-Cardoza was found.
Paz, according to police, is described as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male with short black hair, brown eyes and wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.
Reyes-Cardoza is described as 3-feet tall, weighing 36 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder-length black hair and wearing Minnie Mouse T-Shirt. State police say Reyes-Cardoza is believed to be in extreme danger.
No vehicle description has been given. Anyone with information can contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-574-5050.
