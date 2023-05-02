During the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting held Wednesday, April 26, the board voted against a proposed amendment regarding electronic message centers in agriculturally zoned areas.
Current county code allows electronic signage to be used in industrial zones and by special use permit in areas zoned for rural village. The amendment would have altered an ordinance found in Chapter 17 of county code to permit establishments located in A-1 and A-2 districts — the two different types of agriculture land — to install lighted message boards on their properties by special use permit, too. If the amendment had been approved, it would have been under the assumption that specific conditions could be placed on the permit limiting fonts, colors, brightness and motion.
For generations, churches across the county and throughout the Valley have been marked by their traditional message boards. These have always been message boards that are little more than black letters hand-set on a white sign, informing any passerby of what was to come during worship services. The proposed amendment came before the board after a church deep within the rural landscape in Timberville requested to update its sign to a modern electronic version.
Chairman and Supervisor Dewey Ritchie argued in favor of the amendment, noting how the the initial conversation was started due to a request from a community church.
Even so, an amendment to an ordinance found in county code would apply to the entire locality and not just one church in one district, several supervisors noted.
After the proposed change was presented to the board, a public hearing for the ordinance took place in which no one from the community stood to speak in favor of it. Several people, however, voiced their opinions against its passing. Many of the concerns were directed toward light pollution and preserving the character of Rockingham County’s rural areas. Kim Sandum, who works as the county coordinator for Shenandoah Valley Alliance, spoke in opposition to the amendment, saying it would disrupt the dark skies that are an important part of the county’s agricultural personality.
“I don’t think these signs belong in agriculture at all,” Sandum expressed.
Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison brought up the point that land use decisions should not be made based on its occupants.
In other words, the standing debate was a matter of zoning, and many attendees believed a zoning ordinance cannot be changed just because it is a church that is involved. Wolfe-Garrison also noted that she had received several emails leading up to the meeting from community members expressing their negative sentiments toward lighted signs in addition to those who spoke in person at the meeting.
“In my mind, [allowing] flashing electronic lights in agricultural areas is not consistent with the expectation our residents have clearly voiced in maintaining our rural character,” Wolfe-Garrison stated.
Supervisor Rick Chandler motioned to deny the amendment. The motion to deny was seconded by another board member and a vote took place. Since the idea had been tossed back and forth for nearly two years, the board had to make a decision as to whether or not to deny the amendment.
With a three to one vote, the final decision was made that the amendment would be denied and no special use permits would be issued to those in agriculturally zoned areas wishing to install an electronic message center.
