WASHINGTON — Farm bill discussions are underway, including the future of federal milk pricing.The current farm bill is set to expire Sept. 30.
There is some unfinished business from the previous farm bill with consensus among dairy producers and organizations to return the Class I pricing formula to its previous “higher of” method that was changed legislatively to an “averaging” method in the last farm bill. That change did not go through a hearing process or a producer referendum.
For the grassroots American Dairy Coalition, it’s been the topic of meetings, conference calls, producer surveys and other outreach for several years. Since early 2021, ADC has been calling for a change back to the “higher of” for the Class I mover formula.
Separately, ADC has included in its 2023 priorities the push for a more comprehensive Farm Bill hearing on the future sustainability of Federal Milk Marketing Orders as Class I pool revenues continue to decline and more manufacturers opt out of FMMO participation. Only Class I processors are required to participate in FMMOs, which are the only structure for dairy pricing reports and transparency, payment oversight, weights and measures and other functions.
“We believe the farm bill should be used as the vehicle to expeditiously return the Class I mover to the ‘higher of’ method. We are also looking ahead more comprehensively at the FMMOs,” said Laurie Fischer, ADC CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.