Michelle Billings grew up in Luray and can still recall experiencing racism while attending Luray High School as if it happened yesterday.
When getting off the bus at school, Billings said Black students were lined up on one side while white students lined up on another. She, and other Black students, were called racist names, cursed at and often there were fights among white and Black students, she said.
“I can still remember when we had a race riot,” she said.
Billings, 55, has lived in Luray for the majority of her life and said she is baffled when town residents say there isn’t racism.
“I can’t believe people are saying there is no racism in Luray. It’s still here,” she said. “It’s embarrassing to see it still going on and so blatant.”
When Billings saw a Sunday evening Facebook post by Luray Mayor Barry Presgraves that “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick,” she took offense.
Aunt Jemima, a Quaker Oats breakfast brand, featured a Black woman who was originally dressed as a minstrel character and later depicted wearing a “mammy” kerchief. "Mammy" is historically known as a Black woman responsible for the care of white children, especially in the South, The Associated Press reported. Over time, the Aunt Jemima image was changed in response to criticism and was retired by Quaker Oats in June after the company said the Black character’s origins were “based on a racial stereotype,” according to the AP.
Billings said the mayor “has to be held accountable,” and scheduled a protest for his removal from office for Saturday at the West Luray Rec Center.
“He knows better and there is no excuse to say it's funny or humorous,” she said.
On Tuesday, after deleting the original post, Presgraves wrote an apology on his Facebook page saying he was sorry if he hurt anyone’s feelings.
“Lesson learned,” he said on Facebook. “It was not my intent to hurt anyone. I took it to be humorous. SORRY.”
Efforts to reach Presgraves this week have been unsuccessful.
Presgraves told the Page News and Courier on Tuesday that he did not understand why the post was offensive and that the post was “referring to the actual Aunt Jemima, not referring to another person.”
According to the AP, Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, is on the verge of choosing his running mate, who he has said will be a woman. The finalists are believed to include three Black women — California Sen. Kamala Harris, California Rep. Karen Bass and former national security adviser Susan Rice — and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Presgraves told the Page News and Courier that he was not aware of or familiar with any of the Black women in the running for Biden’s vice president pick when he shared his post Sunday.
Billings said to have three intelligent Black women, who have to fight for their positions and be degraded in the way Presgraves did, “is sad.”
“He needs to step down,” she said. “To be a mayor and represent Luray, you are exercising racism here.”
With Town Council unable to remove Presgraves from office due to the town’s charter and numerous comments from the mayor stating he would not resign, Billings filled out paperwork Thursday for a permit to hold a protest in Luray on Saturday.
“It’s not just Black people. It's white [people] too,” she said. “He has outraged a lot of people in Luray.”
The protest, which is slated to start at 12:30 p.m., will begin at the West Luray Rec Center, travel to the town office and back to the rec center. Billings said it will be a peaceful protest, but mentioned she has heard of a counterprotest being scheduled for the same time.
Luray Police Chief Bow Cook said he hopes the protest is peaceful and those who attend are there for the right reasons. Cook also said the permit has been submitted, but will need to be approved by the town manager.
Audre King, a pastor and owner of West Luray Rec Center, said he was meeting with Presgraves on Thursday for the first time since his Sunday post.
King said his hope was to talk to Presgraves, explain what his comments meant and issue an apology from a new understanding.
“As a pastor, I look at redemption, and I want that for Barry,” he said. “I believe he is sorry, but doesn’t understand why people were hurt. Barry has so much work he can still do, but it starts with a true apology.”
Billings said she is looking into petitioning the court for Presgraves' removal, adding that she has received an email showing her how to do so, but doubts a judge would do anything.
Town Council used to have the ability to fire an elected official from office, but changed the town’s charter two years ago.
Council members Leah Pence and Joey Sours said Thursday in a joint statement that the town charter was changed because “the last election was the first highly contested election and they wanted to protect duly elected officials from being removed from office without a vote from citizens.”
During the 2016 election, there were seven candidates seeking three seats on council.
