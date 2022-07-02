The Brent Berry Food Drive is back for its 15th year, and James “Bucky” Berry said now it’s more important than ever.
With prices of gas and goods rising nationwide, Berry said people are struggling to afford basic needs.
Capt. Duane Burleigh with the Harrisonburg Salvation Army said they’ve seen an uptick in visitors because of recent inflation.
“If you look at the economy right now, people are having to make some tough choices as to what they’re going to spend their paycheck on,” Burleigh said.
Those who wish to contribute to the food drive can donate goods at Bridgewater Foods, which will help fill the Salvation Army’s food pantry. The food pantry serves about 100 people every month. People can bring their own donations or buy pre-made donation bags supplied by Bridgewater Foods for $10 or $20 until July 31.
Bridgewater Foods has been hosting the food drive since 2020. Store manager Darrell Spitler said many locals enjoy participating in the annual program.
“This particular area is a very generous area,” Spitler said. “We just like to help the community out, and we can be a vehicle to do that through this business.
Last year, the Berry Food Drive collected $47,000 worth of food and goods. Berry said they plan on raising between $60,000 and $65,000 this year. Berry’s son, Brent, said he’s confident that they’ll meet their goal of keeping families from going hungry.
“That’s my mission,” Brent Berry said.
Burleigh said he’s glad to partner with the Berry family for the food drive. James Berry has been aiding the Salvation Army since he was 15, because it helped his family when he was a child.
“Salvation Army’s slogan is ‘Doing the most good,’” Berry said. “My slogan is ‘Doing the most good to stop hunger.’”
