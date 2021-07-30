The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation is accepting applications for the use of the former Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic building at 25 W. Water St.
The Community Foundation aims to gift the downtown Harrisonburg property to a nonprofit that provided health care for low-income and other vulnerable residents. Groups eligible to apply for the property must be a nonprofit and provide health care at the site for low-income and vulnerable area residents.
"Our goal is to secure a nonprofit within the next six months," a Community Foundation press release said. "Please dream with us as we honor the work of the H-R Free Clinic and its donors to find the perfect recipient."
The Free Clinic, which provided medical care for low-income uninsured adults, closed at the end of 2020. The organization cited funding problems, fluctuations in the patient base, volunteer availability and knock-on effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for closure.
In May, the clinic announced it would gift the building to the Community Foundation along with some of it other assets — totaling $4.3 million.
The 13,566-square-foot building includes one-story and three-story portions on 0.17 acre and was assessed at $1.5 million this year, according to city documents.
The application deadline is Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. and questions about eligibility can be answered with a phone call to the Community Foundation at 540-432-3863.
