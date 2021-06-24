The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced Tuesday that $7.5 million has been made available for a third round of land conservation grants, and applications are being accepted.
Interested parties can submit a grant application to the department’s Virginia Land Conservation Foundation for consideration until Aug. 9. Qualifying applicants include nonprofit organizations, state agencies and local governments.
Grants are awarded to those seeking to support conservation in several categories, including farmland preservation, historic preservation and forestland preservation. Grants will also be given to those who support natural area protection and open spaces and parks conservation.
In June, the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation board awarded $4.8 million in grants to 22 land conservation projects. One was $29,550 for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation for the acquisition and conservation of property that was part of the Battle of Port Republic.
The battlefields foundation is seeking to acquire a 107-acre property known as “the Coaling” during the Civil War. According to the foundation’s website, control over the Coaling dictated who would win the battle and decided the fate of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s 1862 Valley Campaign. The campaign was considered to be the “most brilliant in United States, if not world, military history,” according to the National Park Service.
The property is estimated to cost roughly $1.5 million, according to Keven Walker, CEO of the foundation.
In the last few months, the battlefields foundation also received a $411,807 grant to acquire 72 acres in Warren County and a $242,170 grant to place an easement on the 120-acre Stoner-Keller property in Shenandoah County.
With a third grant round open, those interested in submitting an application are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop at 10 a.m. on June 30. Information on the virtual workshop can be found on the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation’s website.
