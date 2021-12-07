Virginia is slated to receive more than $8 billion for highways and transit, with Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County to get $14.4 million, over the next five years from the newest bipartisan federal infrastructure bill, according to a joint press release from the offices of Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The funding will go to the Harrisonburg “urbanized area,” identified by the Census Bureau, according to Warner staff members.
The area includes the entire city of Harrisonburg, as well as the towns of Dayton, Bridgewater, Mount Crawford and other areas of the county, including Massanetta Springs and Belmont Estates, according to Census Bureau documents.
The state government will receive $92 million from the bill for transit funds that are “devoted to non-urbanized areas,” such as Shenandoah, Augusta and Page counties, Valeria Rivadeneira, a staff member from Warner’s office, said in an email.
She said those funds will go through the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The Staunton-Waynesboro area will receive $6.77 million from the federal legislation, according to the press release.
The urbanized area of Staunton-Waynesboro includes parts of the two cities as well as Verona and some land linking and surrounding the areas, according to Census Bureau documents.
The Winchester area is slated to receive $8.7 million, according to the release.
The urbanized area of Winchester includes the city and a large amount of land to the north, east and parts of Stephens City, as well as some roadways around the areas, according to Census Bureau documents.
Also in the bill, $7.7 billion is set aside for Virginia’s highways, bridges, and electric vehicle charging stations, including $408 million for the Highway Safety Improvement Program, $536 million for the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program and $183 million for the National Highway Freight Program, according to the press release.
