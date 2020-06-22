Luray Caverns had been holding down a streak 143 years in the making.
Open every day, including holidays, Virginia’s highly visited underground destination had greeted visitors with reflection pools and formations of stalactites and stalagmites for more than 50,000 consecutive days.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the streak was broken.
March 17 was the first day Luray Caverns closed its doors, and they remained closed until June 5.
John Shaffer, director of public relations for Luray Caverns, said it had “seemed like a year ago” since the caverns were open to the public.
“It was certainly devastating [to be closed] as far as attendance and revenue goes,” he said.
Given Luray Caverns rich history in tourism, Shaffer said the caverns were OK financially to be closed for more than two months, and no employees were laid off.
At Grand Caverns, however, concerns with employment were rising as early as April 6.
During a Grottoes Town Council meeting, Mayor Emily Holloway told council members that some of the employees at the town-owned Grand Caverns were asking to be laid off to gather unemployment. Council members ultimately denied the request to furlough the employees given that there was still work to do, according to the town’s minutes.
By April 13, Town Manager Nathan Garrison said the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic was to the parks, which includes Grand Caverns. Parks Director Ashley Collier said there were staff cuts made, and the parks department was being run by a “skeleton crew.”
A month later, council members met again on May 11 to discuss the proposed and now adopted budget, with Garrison stating that there had been a decrease in revenue at Grand Caverns. Due to the decreased revenue, most projects at Grand Caverns were put on hold.
Collier could not be reached for comment by Sunday.
Grand Caverns reopened on June 9 with a reduced tour capacity. Reservations are encouraged, according to its Facebook page.
New Market’s Endless Caverns was able to stay in operation due to the campgrounds on the property, but the caverns itself did close for a period of time.
On Thursday, Mike Stewart, general manager, said staff was preparing to reopen over the weekend and did so on Saturday. The longest tour in Virginia will only accept 10 to 15 people per tour every hour and all visitors must wear a mask inside the cave.
Luray Caverns is also requiring masks to be worn while inside, but group tours have been eliminated. Instead, Shaffer said there will be self-guided tours that will allow visitors to explore the cave at their leisure.
“It’s really a nature walk now,” Shaffer said. “And it seems to be working well.”
As visitors come out of self-isolation to visit the world underground, all caverns in the area are reminding people to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
