RICHMOND — With only a few days left in the 2020 General Assembly session, Valley legislators remain focused on tackling big-ticket items, such as redistricting and the biennial budget.
A different environment compared to the first day of session, the halls in the General Assembly on Thursday were quieter and the desire to get things done is at an all-time high.
Freshman Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, has a filled office nearly three months after moving in. A cut-out of George Washington sits behind his desk and the walls are covered with maps.
When Runion started his new position, his top priority was to meet as many people as he could, regardless of political affiliation.
“I have just begun that. I am not finished,” Runion said. “When I wake up in the morning, that is on my to-do list.”
The District 25 representative said that during his time in the state legislature, he has learned a “tremendous amount” of things while meeting new people and building relationships.
One of the things that was an eye-opener for him was seeing Virginia in a different light outside of the Valley.
“I grew up in the Valley and I am pleased to have traveled, but I realized there are places in the commonwealth I don’t understand, and that creates something to talk about here,” Runion said. “Virginia is becoming more urbanized and less dense, and their environment is changing.”
Runion said it was important for him as a newly elected delegate to keep that in front of him when working on legislation.
Runion also focused on putting forward legislation he was proud of sponsoring, including a bill supported by the Arc of Virginia that was signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday.
The legislation aims to prevent children with intellectual disabilities from becoming victims or perpetrators of sexual assault by incorporating appropriate material into their individualized education programs, commonly called IEPs.
“[The bill] will always be special to me,” Runion said. “It was the right thing to do.”
Runion also had a second piece of legislation get signed by Northam this week as House Bill 846 pertaining to the town of Elkton passed the General Assembly.
The legislation would amend the town’s charter, town boundaries and council meetings and is identical to legislation carried by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, in the Senate.
All legislation signed by Northam will go into effect July 1.
There was still an agenda full of bills to be considered on Thursday, but the end of the session was closing in.
“We are almost done,” said Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
Wilt had referred to the 2020 session as the “unknown” in previous interviews with the Daily News-Record after Democrats took control of the House of Delegates and Senate in November’s election. Wilt said Thursday that it had been a good year.
“There was a change in leadership so you never quite know what to expect there ... have to use your imagination to some degree, but there were no huge surprises,” Wilt said. “I feel I have accomplished what I set out to do, and I think that reflects with the legislation I carried.”
Nine bills from Wilt were considered in the Senate. All nine passed and two have been signed by Northam.
Wilt said he didn’t come into the session expecting to change the whole process, but to help constituents in a small but important way.
“I feel like I have worked hard to represent my constituents, but that’s always up to their perspective,” he said. “That’s just life.”
Wilt has also spent time serving as Runion’s mentor throughout the session, saying Runion has done well in his first session.
“I have known Chris for decades, and I knew he would be a good fit and that has proven to be true,” he said. “It is a learning curve, but this is my 10th session and I am still learning.”
Wilt said he was pleased in the way Runion has been taking a lead in meeting people and digging into the legislative process head on.
“He has really worked overtime,” Wilt said. “He has done it all.”
Another legislator who has been putting in the hours was Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, who submitted 21 bills.
Bell’s bill to exempt farmers markets and roadside stands from meals tax and county food and beverage tax is waiting for Northam’s signature after passing the General Assembly on Feb. 20.
The legislation marks one of 12 that passed the General Assembly this year.
On the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said he felt good about the legislation he put forward passing despite the difficult year.
“It has been fascinatingly different kind of year,” he said. “Instead of spending time on my legislation, I have spent time on the defense fighting significant legislation the new Democratic majority has been pushing through.”
Obenshain said lawmakers were able to make strides despite their differences.
“We still have a level of civility that allows us to work together,” he said, while mentioning legislation he carried relating to elder abuse prevention.
Still, Obenshain said his biggest goal was raising awareness about legislation that is bad for Virginia.
“I think people in Virginia are going to see some significant changes,” he said. “Some will like it, some will see it as an unwelcoming change, but we are still down here fighting for Valley values and issues important to the people.”
