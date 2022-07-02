As the country gathers this weekend to celebrate Independence Day with barbecues and festivities, fire departments are urging those to leave the fireworks “to the professionals.”
“If you asked people to describe the Fourth of July, their top answers would probably be Independence Day, fireworks and barbecue,” said Harrisonburg Fire Department Lt. Erin Stehle. “We would just encourage everybody to be mindful ... and celebrate safely.”
In the city of Harrisonburg, all fireworks and sparklers are illegal. Unlike Rockingham County, possessing, selling or using the items is prohibited in city limits.
In the city, houses and buildings are more dense and close to each other than in the county, Stehle said, which is a factor to the city’s fireworks ban.
Stehle said the ban is enforced through departments being notified by 911 calls, and officers patrolling areas. Major issues, like property damage or injuries from using fireworks, could result in a Class 1 misdemeanor.
“We love the Fourth of July, we want you to celebrate,” she said. “Our job in the fire service is to serve and protect the community in the City of Harrisonburg.”
Sparklers are also prohibited in the city. Stehle said a danger of sparklers is that they burn at 2,000 degrees, and that glow sticks are an alternative to sparklers.
“When push comes to shove, [sparklers] actually can cause significant damage,” she said.
Stehle did not have a number of violations from previous years, but she said that a “majority” of people comply with the rules. She said some people are still unaware of the ban, and encouraged individuals to reach out to HFD with questions or concerns.
“The best thing to do is leave it to the professionals,” she said.
Harrisonburg’s fireworks show is scheduled for tonight, at 9:15 p.m. Officials recommend viewing locations at Turner Pavilion, Food Maxx International Market, James Madison University’s Memorial Hall parking lots, Thomas Harrison Middle School, Westside Baptist Church and Harrisonburg High School.
“We were disappointed that we couldn’t offer fireworks during the last July 4th weekends since they are a community favorite and that all but two of our events had to be canceled during 2020 and 2021,” said Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, in a press release. “We’re excited to host fireworks again in addition to our full calendar of events this year to boost quality of life and community pride.”
Prior to Harrisonburg’s fireworks show, the Dayton American Legion is holding a rededication ceremony for the Lady Liberty World War I monument in downtown Harrisonburg. The event is at 7 p.m. at Harrisonburg Baptist Church.
Bridgewater officials celebrate the Fourth of July on Sunday. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bridgewater will hold its “Eve of Independence” celebration at Generations Park. A firework show is scheduled for 9:25 p.m.
In Grottoes, the pedal push and pull parade will be on July 4, at 10 a.m. along Broad Alley.
Clover Hill’s annual Fourth of July Parade will begin at 2 p.m. July 4. The line-up is at 1:30 p.m. on the Clover Hill side of Cooper Mountain Road.
On July 9, Broadway will hold its “Red, White and Brew” celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the town’s Heritage Park. Admission is $10, and children under the age of 12 can enter for free.
And in eastern Rockingham County, Elkton Field Day will run from July 7 to July 9 at Blue Ridge Park. A firework show is scheduled for July 9.
