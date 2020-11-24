The Government Finance Officers Association awarded Augusta County with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget presentation, according to a press release from the county.
"This award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting," said Michele Mark Levine of the GFOA. "It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting."
The GFOA is a 114-year old professional organization with around 19,000 members who are American and Canadian finance officers from state, provincial and local government bodies.
"We work hard, not only to develop a budget that gives stability and strength to the County, but also to present financial information in a way that all our citizens can understand and in a way that promotes transparency between local government and its citizens," said Misty Cook, director of finance for Augusta County. "This award confirms that our efforts continue to hit the mark."
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.