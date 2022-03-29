At least four Harrisonburg residents are planning to run in this year’s election for two available City Council seats.
Democratic incumbent Chris Jones is intending to seek reelection to another four-year term on the dais, according to Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee.
Jones’ fellow Democratic incumbent council member Sal Romero said he is unlikely to run for another term, but not certain at this point.
“My hope is that in the next few weeks, I’ll be ready to make it official,” Romero said.
Jones will be joined by at least two other Democrats vying for a chance to be elected: Paloma Saucedo and Monica Robinson. A primary will decide the party’s two candidates. Jones could not be reached for comment Monday.
The local party’s deadline to file as a candidate is April 24, Harned said. Independent Marshall Orenic is also planning to run.
Saucedo, 41, a child care business owner, ran for City Council as an independent in 2018 and came in last place with 2,434 votes.
She said she is running again because she feels she can bring a unique voice to council that can help make decision-making will positively impact residents in the city.
“I feel that as a woman of color, Latinx, queer immigrant, a mother, workers advocate and business owner in the city with progressive views, I have a lot to contribute to the city on crucial issues that we need to address — housing, criminal justice, equity, child care, economic innovation, to name a few,” Saucedo said.
Saucedo emigrated to the U.S. around 2000 and moved to Harrisonburg around 2010, she said. She has run a child care service out of her home since 2019.
She said her voice as a queer Mexican immigrant would help diversify the voices on council.
“I do believe that in order to create the community we want, we all need to be involved, but in order to be involved, we need to make sure we are breaking down the barriers that keep people out of the decision-making processes, planning processes, etc.,” Saucedo said.
Robinson, 52, a community activist, is a former teacher the president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP and director of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project.
The groups she is involved with, such as the NAACP, SVBHP and Our Community Place, can help influence change, but she can do more to help those in need if she is elected to City Council, according to Robinson.
“I feel like we have a lot influence in the Northeast community and other smaller nonprofit sectors, but I would like to effect change across the whole city in many different spheres and many different levels,” Robinson said.
She said she considered running for School Board, but decided if she was on City Council, she could have a greater impact.
Robinson has honed her ability to engage city residents through her years of involvement with community groups and to understand what residents really need, she said.
That is the approach she would take on council, if elected, Robinson said.
“I would be focusing on whatever it is we are focusing on as a group and trying to see where I can put community input into the conversation,” Robinson said.
“I’m going to bring to the table a willingness to learn, understand and be a working part of that wheel that makes our local government turn,” Robinson said.
Page County native and Harrisonburg insurance salesman Orenic, 44, said he plans on running as an independent for City Council.
“I’m running because I think we need to do a little bit better of a job planning for the future of Harrisonburg,” Orenic said.
Orenic and his wife of over two decades have three children of various ages in the city school system, he said.
“We just recently started building majorly expensive high school that was much needed, but a bit late in my and other people I’ve talked to opinions,” Orenic said. “And I want to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future for my kids and other people’s [kids] as well.”
He said he doesn’t feel like he fits any specific political label, but he does feel a draw to act fiscally conservative if elected to council.
Orenic worked in restaurants as a general manager for years, including nine years for CiCi’s Pizza. In his last year for the franchise, he managed eight of the eateries.
“I think my experience in budgeting in restaurants and controlling costs, yet taking care of things that need to get taken care of, I think that record speaks for itself,” he said.
Pat Haden, chair of the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, could not be reached for comment Monday.
