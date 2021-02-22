Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a lawsuit against Libre by Nexus and parent company Nexus "for preying on vulnerable immigrants," according to a Monday press release from Herring's office.
“Libre by Nexus has allegedly preyed on the vulnerabilities of terrified immigrants being held in federal detention centers, as well as their families and friends, for their own financial gain. Not only that, this company allegedly has forced its clients to wear GPS devices, essentially removing them from one prison but binding them to the business instead,” said Herring in the release.
The lawsuit was co-filed in the Harrisonburg Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia by Herring, attorney general of New York and Massachusetts and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to legal documents.
Libre by Nexus is a program for immigrants to get out of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody with offices across in the country in Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Orlando as well as Harrisonburg and Verona, according to the Libre By Nexus website.
