Jasmine Combs, of Baker, W.Va., did not anticipate her freshman year at West Virginia University would end the way it did with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing everything to a halt.
But as she adjusted to life back home with five siblings still living at home and trying to finish her studies for the year, she got some good news. Combs was chosen as the recipient of a full scholarship from the Pilgrim’s Pride Broadway facility, as part of the company’s Tomorrow Fund program.
Beginning in 2019, an employee or child of an employee at each Pilgrim’s branch across the country could be eligible for a full scholarship, said Jessica Langley, sustainability director for Pilgrim’s.
Applicants submit a number of items to be considered, including a personal essay and letters of recommendation.
“The scholarship is primarily needs based and we received multiple applicants per facility,” Langley said. In Combs’ essay she outlined ways she’s worked as a team leader in the past and how she hopes to continue to do so in the future.
Combs is the daughter of Jacqueline Combs, who is a team member at the Pilgrim’s Broadway facility. Jasmine is majoring in health informatics and information management in the hopes of working at a hospital on the business side.
Combs also hopes to major in Spanish to be a health care interpreter.
Finding out she was named the winner of the Broadway facility’s scholarship made having to leave the semester early easier to deal with, Combs said.
“I was definitely honored and very happy and excited to have this opportunity,” Combs said.
Her freshman year was mostly funded through scholarships, and she said it was a relief that the burden of paying for college will continue to not fall on her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.