GROTTOES — Augusta County animal control officer Dwight Strickler, 47, didn't fully believe what he was coming upon when he received the call from Augusta County deputies at around 9:30 p.m. March 6.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Strickler said Thursday.
A young bald eagle seemed to have been hit by a car and was laying on a road in the Middle River area of Augusta County.
Strickler bundled up one of the national birds and brought the wounded creature to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, where the eagle was cared for by the team there.
"I knew from my training keep it still, keep everything calm, and get it to the Wildlife Center," he said.
The fully rehabilitated female eagle, now 3 and a half years old, was released back into the wild at an event at the Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes Thursday.
Without Strickler following his training and bringing the bird to be healed, the eagle would not have had the future it has today, said Ed Clark, president and co-founder of the Virginia Wildlife Center.
"Had he not been willing to do so, this bird would not be here," Clark said before bringing out the bird to show the crowd close up before releasing it.
The eagle has not grown old enough to get its adult colors — such as the majestic white head — which sets them apart from their feathered fellows. Instead, the bird is brown all over.
The roughly 400-person crowd got close up looks and then maintained silence as the bird of prey launched and flapped away out of Clark's arms.
"It looked like something out of a movie, just flying out," said Camden Ramsey, 8, of Staunton.
Camden and his brother Declan, 5, were brought there by their mother, Amanda Ramsey.
"It was sad," Declan said. "I wanted it to stay."
Ramsey said she brought her kids to see the rare predator in person.
"It's not every day you see a bald eagle up close," Ramsey said.
Ramsey also said she knows Strickler from her time working at the Emergency Communications Center in Augusta County.
Dwight "will do whatever he can to help those around him," she said.
Strickler has worked in animal control for 18 years, all in Augusta County. While he has seen eagles while hunting, he had never handled one until that March evening.
Strickler and Clark said they are avid hunters and one of the things members of the public can do to help animals, such as bald eagles, is to switch from lead to copper ammunition while hunting.
They said animals ingest the lead by scavenging wildlife shot with the bullets. Animals like eagles can never break down the lead they eat and if they ingest too much, it will kill them. And the more lead they ingest, the more it slows their reaction times to things such as oncoming cars.
In addition to appearing to have been hit by a car, wildlife veterinarians also noticed the bald eagle had ingested lead.
Though copper is a little more expensive to hunt with, they said it is worth it in the long run to preserve the health of animals.
"I'm 100% for getting rid of some of the leads," Strickler said.
Eagles are a relatively newer Valley resident, though for unfortunate reasons, according to Clark. He said the birds want to live in large, old forests near places with large bodies of water, like large tidal rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, but urban development in such areas has forced the eagle population further inland.
"They're in the Shenandoah Valley because their primary habitat has been filled up with people," Clark said.
Their preference is for fish, but as they move inland, they must find other sources of sustenance, such as scavenging previously shot wildlife and roadkill.
And that's how eagles end up ingesting lead and how they can end up getting hit by cars, according to Clark.
This eagle, though, with luck and help from multiple people, soared off back into the Shenandoah Valley sky, its lease on life renewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.