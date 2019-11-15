The Harrisonburg Barnes and Noble will be staying open instead of closing in January 2020, according to an email from Alex Ortolani, the director of corporate communications for the bookstore chain.
The store, located at 289 Burgess Road, was slated to close due to the inability of landlord, The Kroenke Group, and the store to come to a lease agreement, Ortolani said.
However, a new agreement has been reached, he said.
At the time the news broke on Nov. 5 that Barnes and Noble would be closing in two months, the company said it was searching for a new location in Harrisonburg.
“We never intended to be away from the area for long, and we are thrilled that we were able to work with the landlord to stay open,” said Vice President of Barnes and Noble Stores Frank Morabito, according to Ortolani’s email Friday.
The Kroenke Group declined to comment on the renewed lease.
