The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission discussed transforming the baseball diamond at Ralph Sampson Park into a pool on Monday.
Members of the commission said the baseball field is “underutilized,” and many residents of the Northeast neighborhood would like a pool.
The baseball diamond is mainly used by Harrisonburg Little League and some travel teams, according to Brian Mancini, assistant director of parks and recreation.
Mayor Deanna Reed asked if Mancini had any data about use of the baseball diamond. He said parks and recreation staff have looked at the site in the past, and it is underutilized.
“I’m not anti-baseball by any means, but in many areas around the country or around Virginia, there are some older athletic fields or spaces that are not used as much anymore or are probably a little bit out of place and I think [the Ralph Sampson Park baseball diamond] is one of them,” said Manicini, who played Division I college baseball.
Commission member Obie Hill spoke about his experience on the baseball field over his six years as a coach in the Harrisonburg Little League.
“I would say out of all the fields in our city, it’s the most underutilized,” Hill said. “It’s a great park, but particularly the baseball diamond was underutilized and in a lot of ways, not in the best condition in comparison to our other fields in the city. If there’s an opportunity, that would be the place for a pool.”
Ralph Sampson Park is the most accessible park in the city to the highest number of families, according to city data provided to the Daily News-Record by Reed. She said that is why there should be more attention to the facility.
“Ralph Sampson needs to have that focus, and we have a tendency to look at A Dream Come True park and Westover Park, and frankly, I’m just getting tired of it,” Reed said in an interview before Monday’s meeting.
She said funding for the project is not in this year’s budget.
“But I am looking at by 2023, hopefully we can have a pool back at Ralph Sampson,” she said.
At its April meeting, the advisory commission asked member Carol Mills-Rooker to draft an official statement “to prioritize and support funding and construction of a splashpad and/or pool at Ralph Sampson Park,” according to meeting minutes.
Mills-Rooker said she will present the statement at the next meeting of the advisory panel in June. Members of the commission are also seeking to make it an in-person public meeting at the Lucy F. Simms Center for members to hear directly from residents about the idea of a pool at Ralph Sampson Park.
