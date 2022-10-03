The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been awarded a grant from the National Park Service to support the foundation’s Long Road to Freedom Project.
The $74,000 grant supports the project, which creates a Valley-wide trail and initiative to tell the story of African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War era, according to the foundation.
“We are honored and grateful to receive this award,” Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, said in a statement. “And we are excited at the opportunity to bring this history to the forefront.”
According to the foundation, the funding will be matched in part by recently appropriated state funds and privately raised funds, marking at least $150,000 toward the project.
The project will use technology through smartphones, QR codes and web-based tools to advance the on-site experience and provide additional information at program sites, according to the foundation.
“Harnessing the history of our nation’s sites of armed conflict through dynamic interpretation can lead to greater understanding of our shared past,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a statement. “The National Park Service is proud to support public partnerships which support inclusive community engagement that honors and preserves the past to realize our shared ideals.”
The Long Road to Freedom trail will link historic sites and stories throughout the Valley with interpretive markers, state historical markers, orientation panels, promotional materials, a visitor guide, a website, and digital and technological tools, according to the foundation.
The project is part of the foundation’s “One Story… A Thousand Voices” approach to telling the story of the Valley’s history. The project’s goals include increasing awareness of and appreciation for the history of African Americans in the Shenandoah Valley and increasing visitation to the sites where historic events happened.
The foundation first started development of the Long Road to Freedom project in 2018, and began working to secure funding in the following years.
“Now, with the state and federal government joining our long-time private supporters, the Foundation can embark on making those long-developing plans a reality,” Walker said in a statement. “The story of African-Americans in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War-era, and on the long road from Civil War to Civil Rights, is a fascinating part of American history. With this project, we can help bring that history the greater recognition it deserves.”
