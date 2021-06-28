PORT REPUBLIC — For a moment, an open grassy field off Lynnwood Road looked to have been transported back to 1862 as members of the 1st Virginia U.S. Infantry practiced drills in preparation for battle.
There were no Union soldiers to be seen, however, as it was the year 2021 and those in uniform would be preparing for a different kind of battle — one still being fought today.
“There is still a fight present, and that’s a fight to preserve these grounds,” said Jack Owens, resource management associate for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.
On a sunny Saturday morning in Port Republic, more than 30 people from various states traveled to Grace Memorial Church to take part in the Battle of Port Republic living history program and learn how a piece of land dictated the outcome of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s 1862 Valley campaign.
The Battle of Port Republic was fought on June 9, 1862. Saturday’s event marked its 159th anniversary.
“Stonewall’s famous Valley campaign ends here,” said Aaron Siever, with SVBF.
Standing on the edge of the Port Republic Battle Monument park, Siever told visitors that every battlefield in the country has a particular spot that proved to be pivotal.
At the Battle of Port Republic, that spot was known as the Coaling.
The Coaling overlooked the Port Republic area and provided great range for firing on opposing troops. Controlling the Coaling was key for winning the battle, and its soil is enriched by those who sacrificed their lives fighting for the Union and Confederacy, Owens said.
It’s for those reasons why the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is fighting to preserve the Coaling, which comes at a cost of roughly $1.5 million.
“To help tell their story, you have to be on the ground,” Owens said. “We still have a long way to go.”
The Coaling consists of 107 acres that over time has been divided into building lots. To ensure the land doesn’t become home to residential or commercial development, SVBF has been seeking grant funding to put toward purchasing the land.
“We have an opportunity to save this ground,” Owens said.
Owens told visitors how the foundation recently received a $29,550 grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, which was made possible through the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
The grant will go toward the purchase of the Coaling property, along with a $230,966 grant from the Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund. The foundation has applied for an $800,000 grant from the National Park Service American Battlefield Protection Program, and as of Saturday, more than $469,000 needs to be raised.
With the grant funding being received, Owens said Saturday’s event was a matter of “perfect timing.”
“What a more perfect time to show off the property,” he said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this if we weren’t saving the ground.”
Jerry Nance, of Staunton, attended Saturday’s event with two friends, Paula and Jerry Kurtz, of New Jersey. Nance and Jerry Kurtz met each other while serving in the Vietnam War.
The trio decided to spend their weekend in Port Republic to learn about the history of the battle and found the conservation efforts being done by the SVBF interesting.
“We don’t have a lot of this stuff in New Jersey,” Paula Kurtz said.
During the program, attendees were able to watch the Liberty Rifles portray the 1st Virginia U.S. Infantry during a battalion drill demonstration, followed by a guided tour of their campsite.
Owens said the Liberty Rifles do extensive research to accurately portray the soldiers they are reenacting.
Of the hundreds of soldiers, one was Staunton native Michael Clarke.
Clarke said growing up in the Shenandoah Valley, it was difficult not to notice the significance the Valley had in the Civil War and he quickly developed an interest in history. Through the Liberty Rifles, Clarke was able to take his passion and turn it into a career while also sharing the importance of conserving battlefields.
“I’m passionate about conservation,” he said. “The concern is development on battlefields because it’s impossible to get that back.”
By hosting reenactment events, Clarke said it paints a picture of how the area looked during that battle and time period. Soldiers are dressed appropriately and cook with the same food and tools that would have been available during the time of the battle they are portraying, and it brings to life moments in history often read in books.
“This humanizes it,” he said. “There is better empathy for what soldiers experienced then.”
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation continues to work toward purchasing the Coaling property and accepts donations through its website.
