Andrew S. Baugher has officially moved from the bar to the bench.
At an investiture ceremony Friday afternoon in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Baugher, a lawyer at Flora Pettit, was sworn in as a 26th judicial circuit judge.
Terms for circuit court judges are eight years.
Baugher replaced Judge Thomas J. Wilson, IV, who retired in March after 14 years on the bench. Wilson said he fully expects Baugher to be an “excellent jurist.”
“It was clear that he was always prepared and had an excellent presence in the courtroom,” Wilson said. “He just exuded professionalism in all respects.”
Baugher has handled a variety of different civil matters while on the bar, and handled jury and bench trials in both state and federal courts. Baugher also clerked for the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Baugher also has participated in appellate litigation before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the Court of Appeals of Virginia and the Supreme Court of Virginia.
He earned his Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said “it was a real privilege to work with Andrew for years.”
“He is an exceptional lawyer, and I am confident he’s going to be an exceptional judge,” Obenshain said.
Making remarks Friday, Baugher noted the engraved sign behind the judge’s bench in the courtroom that read, “Wisdom, Justice, Mercy.” He said he will keep those three things in mind while presiding over the courtroom.
“I know I have to work hard each day to earn your trust and respect,” Baugher said.
Baugher thanked his family for their support. He also thanked the Valley’s representatives in the General Assembly — Obenshain, Del. Todd Gilbert, Del. Tony Wilt and Del. Chris Runion — and the court’s clerks, judicial staff and Sheriff’s Office.
Baugher said he will also work to continue the legacy of those before him in the Shenandoah Valley.
“We are privileged in this circuit to have excellent judges,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.