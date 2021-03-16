0526_dnr_ValleyFest_1

People drink, dance and watch the bands play at Massanutten Resort during the 2018 ValleyFest Beer and Wine Festival. 

 DN-R File

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber Of Commerce's ValleyFest is returning this September, according to a Friday press release from the organization.

The event, also called the Shenandoah Valley Beer and Wine Festival, will be held on Sept. 18 on the slopes of Massanutten Resort.

Tickets purchased last year will be honored, and new tickets will be go on sale in May. The event will feature beer, wine, ciders, music, food and crafts, according to the release.

-- Staff Reports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.