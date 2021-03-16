The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber Of Commerce's ValleyFest is returning this September, according to a Friday press release from the organization.
The event, also called the Shenandoah Valley Beer and Wine Festival, will be held on Sept. 18 on the slopes of Massanutten Resort.
Tickets purchased last year will be honored, and new tickets will be go on sale in May. The event will feature beer, wine, ciders, music, food and crafts, according to the release.
-- Staff Reports
