After passing through the House with ease, four bills aimed to assist those with disabilities are one step closer to being approved by the General Assembly after reporting out of their respected committees and subcommittees recently.
Sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, the proposed legislation will provide options and services to Virginians with disabilities.
The first piece of legislation that passed the Senate on Tuesday was House Bill 1960, allowing the owner of a vehicle to identify when a regular driver other than the owner is someone who has a disability that can impair communication, such as hearing loss or autism.
Through the bill, information would be made available to law enforcement when the officer calls in the license plate during a traffic stop.
“We want to get this information to law enforcement before an officer comes up to a vehicle window in a traffic stop,” Bell said in a press release. “Sometimes, these disabilities can make it hard for someone to even explain they are having a problem.”
During a House Transportation Subcommittee on Motor Vehicles hearing in January, Bell told members that his 18-year-old son has special needs and Bell worries about him driving and being pulled over for a traffic stop.
Although legislation approved during the 2020 General Assembly session allowed those with a disability to voluntarily indicate such disability on their application for vehicle registration, the bill only specified the owner of the vehicle, not the individual driving it who may not be the owner.
Bell’s legislation fixes those grey areas.
As requested by the Department of Motor Vehicles, the owner of a vehicle that may be driven by a person with disabilities will be required to have that person’s consent to release the information.
The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday unanimously, along with HB 1961.
HB 1961 will allow guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards for individuals under their care up to the age of 17.
“This is a modest bill,” Bell said during the Senate Transportation Committee meeting on Thursday.
According to the legislation, current law only allows guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards for those under the age of 15.
Bell said the non-driving ID card can include information about special needs, making it beneficial to those with disabilities.
“These official DMV ID cards can include a designation that the person has a hearing difficulty, intellectual disability or autism,” Bell said. “They can help the person communicate this if they are having difficulty.”
During the time of the bill’s hearing in the House subcommittee, DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said the legislation would be a “tremendous aid.”
Two bills that are waiting to be heard on the Senate floor are HB 2230 and HB 2236.
HB 2230 encourages the use of supported decision-making agreements for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and was proposed from a work-group assembled in 2020, Bell said.
“It addresses another way that special needs Virginians can get some help to make decisions,” Bell said Thursday during a Senate Committee on Education and Health hearing. “There’s sort of a spectrum. One is a court-appointed guardian where you are literally making the decisions for the person. Kind of in the middle would be power of attorney; they give the power to someone and can always take it back.”
Bell said his legislation will be another option that wouldn’t take powers away from an individual with disabilities, but a person would be appointed to help an individual make their own decisions.
Bell said examples of this would be helping with visits to a bank or doctors appointment.
Although supported decision-making agreements are legal, they are hardly ever used, he said.
To raise more awareness, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will be directed to develop and implement a program to educate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families and others regarding the availability of supported decision-making agreements.
Bell said the department will also study ways to avoid abuse and exploitation of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who enter into supported decision-making agreements.
The bill reported out of the Senate Education and Health Committee unanimously and has been referred to the finance and appropriations committee.
Lastly, HB 2236 will enable mental health courts to transfer post-court supervision to other localities.
Bell said in a press release that a mental health court has existed in the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area since 2018. The court often follows the defendant for a period of time after the initial court date to ensure the individual is getting the mental health care needed and following the court’s orders.
“Sometimes the person would do better in a different location, like in a parent’s home,” he said. “This bill sets up a process to let the court assign oversight to officials in a new locality, while still keeping ultimate jurisdiction.”
The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously and was first heard on the Senate floor Tuesday.
