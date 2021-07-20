There was a rule that railway workers must retire at 65. No ifs, ands or buts.
Despite this, lifelong Harrisonburg railway worker Walter Pendleton “Tinky” Bryan kept showing up to work. And nobody could tell him not to, according to his grandson, Tim Byers.
“Well, at 65, he kept working, 70, he kept working, 75, he kept working, at 80, he kept working,” Byers said Wednesday outside the historic depot building in Harrisonburg where his grandad spent so much of his life.
But on July 3, 1973, at the age of 81, word came down from corporate in Roanoke — Bryan had to retire. Today. It was the end of his 67 years of train work.
Before the hours were up on his final day, Tinky breathed his last breath as the railwayman died with his boots on.
“My grandfather had walked to some part on these grounds and, unbeknownst to anybody else, found a bench to sit on,” Byers said. “Since the next day was the Fourth of July, the [railway] office staff decided, ‘Well, we got to throw him a party but since it’s the Fourth of July tomorrow, nobody will be here and we can’t just let the guy go with nothing.’”
So, they went to get things for an impromptu retirement party. When they returned, they found Tinky unresponsive on the bench.
One of Bryan’s sons, Lawrence, was on the responding emergency team that answered the call. They were unable to rouse Bryan in the rail yard or at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, and he was declared dead.
Bryan’s descendants gathered for the unveiling of a bench dedicated to Bryan in the same Harrisonburg rail yard on July 2. Byers and his eldest brother, Phillip, put up the bench with help from Charles Hendricks of Gaines Group Architects and permission from the Monger family, which owns and restored the depot with the firm’s assistance.
Bryan was born on May 9, 1892, in Parkersburg, W.Va., according to Byers. He was the son of A.C. and Annie Memmel Bryan, according to his obituary, which ran in the July 6, 1973, edition of the Daily News-Record.
At the age of 8, Bryan arrived in the city with an identification tag around his neck to live with his grandfather, according to the obituary.
His grandparents were Annie and Lt. Pendleton Bryan, a veteran of the Civil War, according to Byers.
Bryan began working in the Harrisonburg train business at the age of 14 as a ticket salesman for Wells Fargo. After selling tickets, he became a conductor for the Baltimore and Ohio short line going north from Union Station, which was where the Rockingham County Jail stands today, according to photographs from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society.
“He would have traveled from here in Harrisonburg up the train line up the B & O North to what was known as the 30th Street Station” in Philadelphia, Byers said.
Kate Smith, the famous singer of “God Bless America,” rode the route frequently and got to know Bryan, he said.
“It’s authenticated in a book that my daughter found,” he said. “There’s two books that Tinky’s in.”
After his time with the Baltimore and Ohio train company, Bryan began working on trains at what is now called the depot for the Chesapeake Western Railway.
In 1913, the depot building was first constructed by the W.D. Stokes family, who was trying to get coal out of the Stokesville area, according to Hendricks.
Bryan continued his work with Chesapeake Western Railway and was named vice president after Stokes sold the line to D.W. Thomas.
It was after this Bryan came up with an idea to tackle the rise of the trucking industry, which competed with the railway.
“If you had a car load of freight either coming or coming out, they would send a truck from this [depot] to your actual locale and bring it in here for free and take it from here to you for free,” Byers said. Bryan “convinced Thomas this was the way to combat the trucking line industry during the Great Depression.”
The so-called Richmond-Harrisonburg Freight Line was a major success, according to historical society documents.
“That out-revenued the train line,” Byers said.
The Pennsylvania Railroad copied the format and also had success, he said.
In the 1950s, Thomas sold the freight line for a profit to Norfolk and Western with caveats that Chesapeake Western would retain the name, significant independence and some staff — Bryan among them.
Bryan was named superintendent of the track shortly after in 1954, a position he would hold until his death nearly two decades later.
“Nobody knows for sure but with the mandatory at-65 retirement across all railroads in the United States, at 81, he probably was without a doubt the oldest working railroad worker in the nation on the day he died,” Byers said. “It’d be great to prove it and put it in the Guinness Book of World Records.”
The railway wasn’t the only thing in Bryan’s life. He had a wife named Julia V. O’Sullivan, and the two married in 1913. She preceded him in death on June 21, 1959. Byers said Tinky also ran a 7-acre farm and raised steer and prize hogs.
Bryan passed on his love for trains to his kids and grandkids. Every one of the grandkids got a train set, according to Byers.
The connection with his grandfather led Byers and his family to annually visit the depot, which had fallen into disrepair for years.
In 2015 and 2016, work began to restore the place, and Byers said he remains thankful to everyone involved in bringing the site back to life — keeping the connection with his grandfather strong.
“There would not have been a C W Railway if not for Tinky Bryan,” a railway spokesperson said in Bryan’s obituary from 1973.
