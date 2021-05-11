BERGTON — It was days after the March incident when Woody Brown of Bergton realized he should be down at the market, helping his sister Susan run the Bergton Grocery.
But before he was out the door, reality set in. The landmark had burned down days prior.
In the weeks since, Woody Brown, 75, and other Bergton residents said that though it is a loss, members of the western Rockingham County community remain close. And the loss of a structure is not going to alter their hearts, he said.
“It’s not going to change. It just took away a community center and a meeting center,” Brown said Monday in his garage with the transmission and engine of his Chevrolet laid out on the floor.
Susan Brown said that though she sees area residents less often since the destruction of the market, she still feels the camaraderie of her neighbors.
“I think because it’s a real close-knit community,” Susan Brown said.
She said the loss has not heightened the sense of community more than it already existed.
“I don’t know if it’s grown, but it makes us appreciate things more,” Brown said of the local community feeling since the market’s fiery demise.
She said some of the things that bring people together in Bergton include the local church communities, Ruritan clubs and events such as the Bergton Fair.
“The churches are a big pull in our community,” Brown said.
Down by a creek, Bergton resident Roy Dove Jr., 53, was out hunting for mushrooms and said he also thinks a variety of other ties bind the community together.
“I think everybody really cares about each other,” he said.
On a crutch, Dove said he gives the mushrooms he finds to older residents whose age may restrict their ability to go mushrooming.
“It puts a smile on their faces,” he said.
He said the loss of the grocery also means Bergton and Criders residents need to travel to Fulks Run or Broadway to get all the things they need.
At one time, there were seven markets like Bergton Grocery in Bergton, according to Woody Brown.
Bill Horton, 56, tapped the side of his riding lawn mower on his Bergton land Monday.
“Like gas,” Horton said, adding that he now needs to travel farther for the fuel instead of being able to obtain it from Susan Brown’s business.
“It ain’t gonna be the same without the store,” Horton said over the sound of the idling motor.
But though things will be different without the Bergton Grocery, the community remains united, he said.
And like the others, Horton spoke about a bright future despite the loss, such as hope the Bergton Fair happens this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Brown said the spirit of the community is more than any single brick-and-mortar structure.
“We’ll survive,” she said.
