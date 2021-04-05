BERGTON — It was early in the morning of March 21 when Bergton volunteer firefighter Bo Baker heard the tones go off. He heard the address. He heard one person was inside.
So he set out to do what he could to battle the blaze engulfing Bergton Grocery.
Susan Brown, the owner of the local landmark, was inside and had escaped onto the roof of the front porch. She saw Baker’s truck come down Criders Road.
“The most important thing was to try and get her out as soon as possible,” Baker said.
Instead of going to the volunteer station past the burning market, Baker stopped.
“He got out of the truck hollering ‘Susan!’” Brown said.
“I said go to the garage and knock the door in,” she said. “He knocked the door in and grabbed the ladder.”
Baker then helped Brown off the front roof and shortly more volunteer firefighters arrived and then more, but the fire couldn’t be stopped.
“They always said if it ever got started, it would just go and it did,” Brown said. “It wasn’t much over an hour and it was gone.”
On Saturday, the sound of voices singing Amazing Grace emanated from a crowd of over 110 people beside the ruins of the market.
They had come to show their support for Brown, who they considered family — blood or not.
“It was very emotional. It was very touching,” Brown said while sitting in a fold-out chair flanked by friends and family. “I know it’s a tight community. People are very caring, but it meant a lot to me.”
Between prayers and songs, members of the crowd shared stories about how the market meant something to them — but at the end of the day the most valuable thing in the grocery was Brown herself, always willing to lend an ear, spot some biscuits or hide some cigarettes for customers who were coming by late at night or early in the morning to pick up.
“It wasn’t the store,” said Timmy Dove, a Bergton native, who was at the gathering. “It was Susan Brown.”
Brown said hearing the stories from customers, friends and neighbors helped her realize just how much she was appreciated by the surrounding northwestern Rockingham County communities.
“You don’t realize it until it’s,” her voice trailed off, “gone.”
The stories and memories are just too big to be fully captured by one story or anecdote, no matter how long, Brown said.
Brown first bought the grocery with her cousin, Sharon Lantz, in 1980, but Brown bought the business outright in 1983, she said. Her and her family moved into the building between 1986 and 1987.
The structure was first built in 1872, but became a store in 1895, according to Brown’s grandchildren, Alisha Coverstone and Cassie Funk.
They said they remembered the times they spent in the shop and the connections with their neighbors and customers, who soon became part of the “family.”
Brown also said the loss of the market was a double-edged sword for her, as she was ready to move on from the business but also did not want to close it since she knew how much it meant to people.
She said she hasn’t really had that much time to think about the loss.
“It’s still overwhelming how much I’ve got to go through — close a business and think about a roof over my head,” Brown said. “I’ve been fairly blessed with my neighbors offering me the house next door, but I still have a lot of decisions and lot do.”
She said closing the business is complicated by her losing the records for the grocery. Another adjustment is not having the same type of constant contact with her fellow Bergton and Criders community members.
“I’m still used to seeing people every day and now I don’t,” she said.
There are multiple fundraisers for Brown. The Broadway branch of F&M Bank has opened a donation account and the Virginia Chapter of The Shop, a Bergton motorcycle club, is hosting a chicken BBQ benefit on April 17.
On Saturday afternoon as the crowd slowly dwindled, Brown’s family, friends and Baker were still there, sharing the company and camaraderie even though the grocery itself was gone.
“I see it as good closure for the community,” Brown said. “I think it meant a lot to have that.”
