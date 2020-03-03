Over 13,800 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents voted Tuesday on the biggest day in the 2020 Democratic primary election, according to the unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Nearly 2,600 voters across Harrisonburg's nine precincts voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, with former Vice President Joe Biden coming in second with 2,090, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in third with 1,386, and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, trailing far behind with 248 and 50, respectively.
In Rockingham County's 32 precincts, voters convincingly favored Biden, as he won just over 3,400 votes. Sanders and Warren finished with 1,924 and 1,022, respectively. Again, Bloomberg and Gabbard fell far short of the other three active candidates with 445 and 106, respectively.
Combined city and county voter turnout was much higher than the last Democratic presidential primary in 2016.
In 2016, 3,693 county residents and 4,411 city residents voted, while on Tuesday, 7,075 votes were cast in Rockingham and 6,474 in the city.
Rockingham County resident Jay Supko said he had yet to come to a decision on the candidate he would vote for before going into the polls at the Woodmen of World building on John Wayland Highway. He said he had a favorite, but declined to say who it was.
“There’s always that 50 feet to change my mind,” he said.
Todd Jones, a 61-year-old city resident and chef, was still deciding between his top picks of Biden and Sanders as he approached the voting area at Smithland Elementary School during the afternoon.
“Anybody but Trump,” Jones said. “He’s divided the nation. He’s bringing out all this racism. I lived through it once, so I’m not trying to see it again.”
James Madison University student Kaitlyn Prioleau, 19, has voted in every election she has been able to since turning 18. The health sciences student and Hampton native went to an exam after voting for Sanders at the Convocation Center.
“You shouldn’t go into debt for things that you need to survive,” she said. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”
Another young woman, Karen Valdez, 20, of Dayton, said she also supported Sanders. She said she chose the Vermont senator primarily because of his stance on immigration.
“That’s what really brought me out here,” she said. “With the president’s views on it as well, I think we should seek to do immigration reform and for processes, not more security.”
