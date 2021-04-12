WEYERS CAVE — Rich Cieslewitz was at a loss. He was shocked by what surrounded him. It was the late summer of 2017 and the Charlottesville resident needed to get away from the violence and the clashes around the city’s Robert E. Lee monument.
“That day after the riot, I wanted to be at a place where I knew there was peace and I knew there was fellowship and I knew there was just something that I was lacking,” he said Sunday.
At 7 a.m., Cieslewitz mounted his trusted ‘89 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic and rode off. He rode west, over the mountains, into Harrisonburg and then the parking lot of Faith Community Church, four-stroke motorcycle engine still rumbling.
On Sunday, Cieslewitz was one of a dozen bikers, along with their machines, blessed at a morning ceremony before the riders set off from the church to gather again in Weyers Cave to share religious and personal stories before setting off on a picturesque ride through east Rockingham County.
Cieslewitz had visited the church before his 2017 morning journey and met with Pastor Blake Wood, a fellow biker, who greeted Cieslewitz. Cieslewitz’s journey across the Blue Ridge became regular as he grew more and more a member of the South Main Street church’s community. Cieslewitz even met his wife, Lynne, through the church, and the two got married in December.
“When I pulled into church, Blake met me with a big handshake ‘cause he heard the bike pull in and we’ve been riding ever since,” Ceislewitz said.
Wood said the church first blessed bikes and riders in a special event in 2019, and did not do it last year due to the pandemic.
“We pray for protection over the riders,” he said in front of the dozen motorcycles propped up on kickstands in the grass.
The 57-year-old said he has been riding motorbikes of all kinds since his 20s and now operates a cruiser-style machine. He said those in the church and other bikers outside the church have a sense of community to the point of feeling like an “extended family.”
“We recognize the importance of that to people and invite Jesus into that world as well,” Wood said.
His interest in motorcycling also helps make him more accessible to those who may feel as though faith is not for them or excludes them, according to Wood.
“I suspect that riders sometimes don’t necessarily feel welcomed at every church,” Wood said. “So, we want to meet people where they’re at. We want to help them grow closer to Jesus and we want to welcome them from where they’re at.”
He said biking has its risks, and though riders often try to be as careful as possible, some things are beyond human control, and that’s where the faith comes in.
“Why do we pray over bikers? They say there’s two kinds of bikers. Those who have fallen and those who will,” Wood said.
One of those who had fallen is Eric Long, 62, a member of Faith Community Church, whose family land the riders parked, prayed and ate together near an alfalfa field on Saturday in Weyers Cave. Though he has since given up motorcycling himself, Long said he was happy to provide the land for church events such as Sunday’s.
“It’s a good way to spread the gospel,” Long said as riders and others shared the heat of an open fire pit and lunch together before setting off on the ride.
Cieslewitz said he sees similarities between motorcycling and Christianity.
“Faith is like traveling down the road. You go down 64, and you’ve got a guard rail here and guard rail here,” he said, motioning with his hands to his left and right. “And that’s the path that you follow. And the second you take your eyes off that path, and notice things that are distracting, then that’s when you get in trouble.”
He even made a short film about these parallels for Faith Community Church’s YouTube channel back in 2019.
“It’s about faith,” Cieslewitz said. “It’s about community.”
