Dairy farmers have been fighting the fight of what is and isn’t milk for decades, but with some legislative initiative, the winning blow may be reached soon.
Over the years, plant-based beverages using the name “milk” have become increasingly popular, making it difficult to go to a grocery store and not see soy milk or almond milk on the same shelf as dairy milk.
“Milk has always been known of a product coming from an animal,” said John Overacker, store manager of Mt. Crawford Creamery, which produces milk, butter and eggnog on site.
With plant-based beverages on the rise and the dairy industry declining, legislators are seeking to redefine milk to eliminate the misbranding of the milk name.
Under legislation filed by Del. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, milk would be defined as the “lacteal secretion, practically free of colostrums, obtained by the complete milking of a healthy hooved mammal.”
Human breast milk would be an exception.
Any beverage being labeled as milk that fails to meet the proposed definition would be deemed unlawful.
The bill has been gaining support from fellow legislators since being filed on Dec. 16, with Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, becoming a chief co-patron and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, also sponsoring the bill.
“I am all things about milk this year,” Wilt said. “It seems like there are a lot of things out there calling themselves milk. This is just to give a clear definition of what [milk] is.”
Other sponsors include Dels. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, and Michael Webert, R-Culpeper — making the bill one of bipartisan support.
Runion said he added his name to the bill because of whom he represents in the Valley.
“Rockingham County is the largest milk producer in Virginia, and Augusta County is No. 3,” he said. “It is really important. … The dairy industry is having a hard time with it.”
When Runion went into his first General Assembly session, he made a goal to meet as many people as he could — one being Knight.
“[Knight] is a sharp farmer, and he understands the issues,” Runion said. “He was pleased to have me sign on, and it has been such a rewarding time to work with him.”
Runion said he was pleased with the committee and House floor vote that moved the bill forward. As of Tuesday, the bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources, where it waits for a vote.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation supports the bill, with Stefanie Kitchen, assistant director of governmental relations, saying it would “take a step toward fair enforcement of existing standards, as well as send a clear message of support to Virginia’s struggling dairy industry.”
“Accurate labeling is an issue dairy farmers have advocated for, primarily at the federal level, for years,” Kitchen said. “Existing federal standards of identity state that milk comes from a cow, but they are not being enforced by [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]. Dairy farmers are producing a safe, healthy product with a high nutritional value unmatched by dairy alternatives.”
Effects Of Misbranding
Dairy milk is filled with nutrients, proteins and vitamins that can’t be replicated entirely with plant-based beverages.
Eric Paulson, executive secretary for the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association, said he supports the bill and its intentions.
“It’s really just a fairness issue,” he said.
When an item labeled as soy or almond milk is next to dairy milk, Paulson said, it can make people assume they are equal.
“None have all of it as milk has,” Paulson said of proteins and vitamins in dairy milk.
As an example, Paulson said those who drink an excess of rice milk can sometimes be diagnosed with kwashiorkor, which is caused by an inadequate amount of protein in a diet, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“It is not the same vitamin,” he said. “Consumers want choice, but it needs to be called a different beverage. It is only fair to play by the same rules.”
Runion said the issue is about information.
“A study showed 53% of the population said nut-type milk has the same nutrients as dairy milk,” Runion said. “It’s like margarine and butter.”
Margarine is a “plant butter” while butter comes from dairy. Runion said the butter versus margarine debate started when the product “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!” became popular and led people to think it was a healthier version of butter due to butter being in the product's name.
Overacker said that while the dairy industry has been declining over the years, he was not sure if the branding of plant-based alternatives had any impact.
Down the road from the Mt. Crawford Creamery is the Danone North America manufacturer that produces several plant-based items, including Silk almond, soy and cashew beverages.
Gemma Hart, vice president of communications and community affairs for Danone North America, said soy milk, almond milk and coconut milk are “common and usual” names for their products under FDA regulations.
“Multiple federal courts have ruled in lawsuits on this issue that such names are appropriate and not misleading,” Hart said. “We have always believed that people deserve the right to have options and to make their own informed decisions about the products they purchase, whether they be dairy or plant-based.”
Hart said in many cases people enjoy having both options in their diet.
“People understand the difference between dairy milk and yogurt and plant-based options, and we do not believe further labeling standards are necessary, whether they are government or industry proposed,” Hart said.
Overacker said he was looking forward to the passage of the bill, adding that he hopes the state will make the right decision.
Other States Joining The Fight
While it's likely Virginia’s General Assembly will pass the bill, it wouldn’t come into effect until 11 other states in the Southern region pass similar legislation.
The bill states that the “provisions of this act shall not become effective until six months after the enactment, on or before Oct. 1, 2029, of a similar act in any 11 of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.”
North Carolina was the first state to pass the legislation in 2018, followed by Maryland and Louisiana in 2019. During 2020, lawmakers in Kentucky and Oklahoma have introduced similar bills.
“This is something that needs to be a collaborative effort,” Paulson said.
While Runion agreed that the effort to redefine milk is contingent on other people and states, having Virginia pass the bill would be a “great first step.”
“Those lobbyists in other states will take on the fight and hopefully move forward,” Runion said. “If it moos, it’s milk.”
Wilt said he doesn’t know what the long-term effects would be if the other states take until 2029 to pass the bill, but any effort shows support for the dairy industry.
For Kitchen, the benefits of passing the bill in other states are high.
“In 2018, Virginia lost one dairy per week on average, with the loss escalating to two per week in 2019,” Kitchen said. “It is vital that Virginia acts fast to reverse this trend and retain the state's dairy industry.”
