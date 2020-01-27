Farmers markets and roadside stands could soon be exempt from meals taxes as a bill proposed by a Valley lawmaker cleared a subcommittee Monday.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is looking to exempt vendors at farmers markets and roadside stands whose annual income from such sales does not exceed $2,500 from meals taxes, which may be imposed by towns, cities and counties.
The bill was recommended to the full Finance Committee on Monday in a 9-1 vote. Del. Joseph McNamara, R-Craig, was in opposition.
In favor of the bill were Dels. Stephen Heretick, D-Chesapeake; Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville; Lee Carter, D-Prince William; Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax; Martha Mugler, D-York; Robert Orrock, R-Caroline; Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin; Richard Sullivan, D-Arlington; and Thomas Wright, R-Amelia.
Bell said in a previous interview that the bill would remove the barrier of entry and paperwork while helping people get started. The origins of the bill came from Albemarle County, where Cathy Gardner sells coffee through Two Labs Coffee at a market.
By eliminating the meals tax, it would make it easier for vendors to get started as some usually work at farmers markets as a side job, according to Bell.
A Finance subcommittee amended the legislation, adding the seller’s annual income shall include income from sales at all local farmers markets and roadside stands, not just those sales occurring in the locality imposing the tax.
