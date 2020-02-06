A bill that would remove the sunset provisions requiring a circuit court to consider a national criminal background check on prospective adoptive stepparents was killed on the House floor, 45-52.
Dels. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Chesapeake, and Thomas Wright, R-Amelia, did not vote.
The bill, sponsored by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, would repeal the July 1, 2020, sunset provision to a bill passed in the 2019 session by former Del. Christopher Stolle, R-Virginia Beach.
Stolle’s bill, House Bill 227, would require a circuit court to consider the results of a national criminal background check conducted on the prospective adoptive parent. The bill was adopted by the House and Senate nearly unanimously.
During a House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee on Jan. 21, Bell said background checks before adoptions were generally being done as part of a general background check by the Department of Social Services.
Filing of the legislation was in response to the death of Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell, who was a freshman at Longwood University when she disappeared in 2015. The 18-year-old would later be found dead in Southampton County.
Her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder and felony concealment of a dead body in 2018 in connection with A.J. Hadsell’s death.
During the time of her death, stepparents were not required to go through a background check when adopting, which in A.J. Hadsell’s case, led to an adoption being performed by adoptive parent who killed the child.
A.J. Hadsell’s first stepfather, Zach Hoffer, was present Jan. 21 for the bill’s consideration, but did not testify.
Since the adoption of Stolle’s bill in 2018, Bell said a new route for close relative adoptions had been made to require background checks.
During the committee hearing, Bell said the bill would be narrow and only going toward stepparents-close relatives.
“If we wanted to apply it to all close relative adoption, staff said it’s possible, but it’s not what the bill does,” he said.
With Bell’s House Bill 371, stepparents would have been added to the close relative adoption process so that there would be an avenue for a background check.
The bill passed through the committee, 21-0, but died on the House floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.