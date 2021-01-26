Before the sun rose Tuesday morning, legislators were pushing forward a bill to create an enhanced income tax credit for certain best management practices that received support from several agricultural organizations.
During an early subcommittee meeting, lawmakers gathered virtually to take up several items, including Del. Tony Wilt’s House Bill 1763.
HB 1763 will create a new incentive for farmers to implement best management practices, or BMPs, if they’re not interested in participating in grant funding.
“This is another tool in the tool belt, as we like to say, for agricultural producers to be able to help them move in that direction,” Wilt, R-Broadway, said Tuesday.
During the 2020 General Assembly session, Wilt filed identical legislation, which passed the Finance Committee, 18-4, but never made it to the House floor for consideration.
Seeking a second go, Wilt once again went before a Finance subcommittee to ask lawmakers to push the bill forward.
“There are folks, and we can debate that a lot of the improvements that need to happen going forward involve the agricultural community, not going to argue that point, but this is another tool that will help them,” he said.
The legislation would create an enhanced tax credit equal to 75% of the first $100,000 spent in implementing certain BMPs, and the amount would be consistent with the grant rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
BMPs are practices approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board to improve water quality.
Practices include livestock and poultry waste management, soil erosion control, nutrient and sediment filtration and detention, nutrient management and pest management — all of which provide significant improvement to water quality in Virginia’s streams and rivers.
The state offers a set reimbursement rate to those who participate through Virginia’s Agricultural BMP Tax Credit Program.
The goal of the program is to encourage voluntary installation of BMPs that address Virginia’s nonpoint source of pollution water quality objectives, according to the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practice Tax Credit Program.
Wilt told subcommittee members that the reason for introducing the bill was that some farmers don’t accept government assistance, such as the Old Order Mennonite community that Wilt represents in the Shenandoah Valley.
“I would never say they aren’t practicing best management practices on their farms now, but as a whole they don’t participate in those types of things, but they may likely take a tax credit,” he said. “Same with any other farmer. They may just lean toward something like this.”
Additionally, under the proposal, in tax year 2021, a tax credit for 25% of expenses would apply for all other agricultural best management practices that are not eligible for the enhanced credit rate, while increasing the maximum amount of expenses to which the 25% credit applies to $100,000.
The amount of the enhanced credit shall not exceed $75,000 — an increase to the existing $17,500 limit, according to the bill.
“This is pretty straightforward, what the bill does,” Wilt said.
Following Wilt’s comments, the virtual meeting was opened to other speakers, who all expressed support for the legislation.
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, echoed Wilt’s statement that the bill will be an important tool in a farmer’s toolbox.
“Having this option for a lot of farmers can kind of bridge those gaps in years we may not have enough funding to meet all of the needs,” she said.
Kate Wofford, executive director of Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, said progress has been made toward restoring the Chesapeake Bay, but work remains to be done, especially in the agricultural sector.
Wofford said the most effective way to achieve nutrient and sediment reduction goals is with programs and incentives that help farming families.
“Del. Wilt’s bill does just that,” she said.
Others who voiced support for the bill were Kendall Tyree, executive director of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts; Pat Calvert, senior policy and campaigns manager for Virginia Conservation Network; Kyle Shreve, executive director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council; and Dan Holmes, director of state policy for Piedmont Environmental Council.
While Wilt’s bill moves forward, an identical proposal by Sen. Emmett Hanger is waiting to be heard by the Committee on Finance and Appropriations.
Hanger, R-Mount Solon, filed a handful of agriculture-related bills this session.
Hanger’s bills cover such topics as the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board and its membership, a tax credit for agricultural equipment and establishing an Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program.
All bills are waiting to be heard in committee with the exception of the one concerning the Soil and Water Conservation Board, which passed the Senate unanimously Monday.
If approved by the House and Gov. Ralph Northam, the legislation will establish that nonlegislative citizen members on the board who are not an at-large member will be appointed by the governor from a list of two qualified nominees submitted for each vacancy by the board and the board of directors of the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts in consultation with other groups.
