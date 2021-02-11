Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, isn’t surprised that his bill limiting the governor’s authority during a state of emergency died in the House of Delegates, but he has no plans to stop the conversation.
Wilt filed an amendment to the state’s Constitution that would grant the legislature oversight and authority over certain emergency orders issued by the governor. It would have required emergency executive orders to be approved by the General Assembly after 45 days. If the 45-day period does not lead into a General Assembly session, the governor would need to call a special session to address the declaration.
Wilt also filed the bill during the 2020 special session in August.
Seeking a second chance, Wilt refiled the legislation in November, but the bill was never taken up for a vote.
“I’m disappointed it didn’t get further,” he said.
The bill was referred to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections and later assigned to the subcommittee on constitutional amendments.
Wilt said he did get a chance to present the legislation to subcommittee members, but understood that the subcommittee’s chair, Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, wanted to hear all proposed constitutional amendments before making any decisions.
Wilt said he understood why the proposed amendment was never considered, adding that Democrats “didn’t want to go against their governor.”
“I wasn’t taking any power away from the governor,” he said. “But somewhere legislators need to have a voice in the process.”
The legislation would not give the General Assembly the ability to extend a state of emergency longer than the governor’s order.
In a previous press release, Wilt cited a review by the National Conference of State Legislatures, which showed roughly 34 other states and several U.S. territories granted some type of authority to their legislative bodies to review and consider executive orders.
In Virginia, there is no time restraint in the state’s code for how long a governor can declare a state of emergency. As of Thursday, Virginia had been under a state of emergency for 336 days due to COVID-19.
During that time, Gov. Ralph Northam has carried the ability to issue executive orders as the director of emergency management — a power defined under the Code of Virginia.
Although Wilt said he is unsure if he will file the legislation again if re-elected in November, he said the issue is important enough to keep discussing.
“I’m going to run again and whether I refile is a ways out,” he said. “I’ll see what the temperature is, so to speak.”
Constitutional amendments need to pass the General Assembly twice in consecutive years. After that, they go before voters for consideration in the next general election.
