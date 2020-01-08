Farmers markets and roadside stands could be exempt from meals taxes under a bill proposed by a Valley lawmaker.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, is looking to exempt vendors at farmers markets and roadside stands whose annual income from such sales does not exceed $2,500 from meals taxes, which may be imposed by towns, cities and counties.
“This bill would remove the barrier of entry and remove the paperwork and help people get started,” Bell said during an interview Monday.
The bill’s origins come from Albemarle County, where Cathy Gardner sells coffee through Two Labs Coffee at a market.
Bell said Gardner was a small vendor, and the additional paperwork made it more difficult to do that type of work.
Albemarle County does exempt some food sales from meals taxes, according to its website, including those by volunteer fire departments and rescue squads and public and private education institutions.
Bell said vendors in farmers markets usually do it as a side job, and he wants to make it easier to get started.
Rockingham County is home to several farmers markets, including ones in Harrisonburg and Broadway.
The bill is still waiting to be assigned to a committee.
As of Tuesday, Bell has prefiled the most bills out of legislators representing Rockingham County. Bills he has proposed include looking into school bus driver shortages, background checks on adoptions by stepparents and charter amendments to the town of Scottsville.
The General Assembly session starts today.
