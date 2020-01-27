Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was a freshman at Longwood University when she disappeared in 2015. The 18-year-old would later be found dead in Southampton County.
Her stepfather, Wesley Hadsell, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree felony murder and felony concealment of a dead body in 2018 in connection with A.J. Hadsell’s death.
During the time of her death, stepparents were not required to go through a background check when adopting, prompting former Del. Christopher Stolle, R-Virginia Beach, and Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, to file legislation to change that.
In 2018, Stolle filed House Bill 227 to require a circuit court to consider the results of a national criminal history background check be conducted on the prospective adoptive parent. The bill was adopted by the House and Senate nearly unanimously, along with the provisions of the bill expiring on July 1 — something Bell wants to change.
“There was a sunset provision put in for 2020. This [bill] would remove that sunset,” Bell said.
Bell told the House Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee Jan. 21 that background checks before adoptions were generally being done as part of a general background check by the Department of Social Services, but in the case of A.J. Hadsell, an adoption was performed by the adoptive parent who killed the child.
A.J. Hadsell’s first stepfather, Zach Hoffer, was present Jan. 21 for the bill's consideration, but did not testify.
Since the adoption of Stolle’s bill in 2018, Bell said a new route for close relative adoptions had been made to require background checks.
“This [bill] would also cover that because otherwise that would create a route where a stepparent who wanted to avoid the background check could use that as a close relative adoption,” Bell said. “This is narrow. This only goes to stepparents-close relatives. If we wanted to apply it to all close relative adoption. Staff said it's possible, but it's not what the bill does.”
With Bell’s House Bill 371, stepparents would be added to the close relative adoption process so that there would be an avenue for a background check.
Valerie L’Herrou, a staff attorney for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, told the committee that she had concerns over the proposed legislation.
“If a child is living in a home with a stepparent, that stepparent is their stepparent regardless of if that stepparent adopts the child,” L’Herrou said. “If the stepparent is concerned about having a background check because they may have a barrier crime in their record, what they will do is just not adopt the child, but still be living with them.”
L’Herrou said she was unsure if the measure would have prevented A.J. Hadsell's death because the family would have still been together.
“We can’t fix everything,” Bell said in response.
The bill passed through the committee, 21-0, and had its first reading on the House floor on Friday. It was scheduled to be heard on the floor for a second reading Monday, with the possibility of passing through the House by the end of the week.
