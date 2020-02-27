Ask any of the Craun brothers if they can put together a pool table with their eyes closed, and you’ll get different answers.
“I think I have in my sleep before,” the 67-year-old Steve Craun said.
“After about 4,000 of ’em, I bet I could do it,” Wayne Craun, 69, said. “Of course, it helps if you have your eyes open.”
“Oh yeah,” Sid Craun, 56, said. “I grew up in this industry.”
The Crauns, of Harrisonburg, run the two-part company of Showalter Amusement and Billiards, Games and Things.
The business was first started in the garage and basement of a home on Broad Street in the 1940s, according to Sid Craun, and in April, the company will have to move for the fifth time over its roughly 80-year history.
For eight years, Billiards, Games and Things has been in a suite of the strip mall at 51 Burgess Road, nestled at the southern intersection of the Interstate 81 cloverleaf with East Market Street, he said. But now, the owners of the property have new construction slated for the site.
In October, it was reported that the strip mall, Clover Leaf Plaza, built in 2003, will be torn down to make way for a Longhorn Steakhouse, according to city documents.
The Craun family’s business is the only active storefront left in the property, and the lease ends on April 30.
A demolition permit for the strip mall had not been filed as of Wednesday, according to Harrisonburg Community Development Department staff.
And as the lease end date approaches, the Crauns have yet to find a new location for their business, according to Sid Craun.
“Just to find affordable rent around here is next to impossible,” he said.
But they haven’t given up.
“We’re very aggressively searching for somewhere to go,” Sid Craun said.
He said the move would be a “headache,” and would take several weeks as the family and movers will have to break down showroom pool tables, organize and pack spare parts and other items.
The business has also been run from various buildings across Harrisonburg, including properties on Waterman Drive across from Frazier Quarry and off East Market Street near Jess’ Lunch No. 2.
Bill Showalter, founder of Showalter Amusement, sold the business to Ralph and June Craun, the parents of the three Craun brothers, in 1970.
Showalter “treated my dad like a son so when Mr. Showalter, in his 90s, when he retired from the company, he sold it to my dad,” Sid Craun said.
The Craun family decided to keep the name out of respect for Showalter, he said.
June Craun, 92, still continues to work at the family business, which she has had a hand in for decades.
“I’ve been with ‘em ever since, every day,” she said.
June Craun has worked full time at the store since Ralph Craun died in 1995.
“It seems like we just all get along together,” she said of working with her family.
June Craun also said she would continue to work at the next location, wherever it is.
“As long as I can, I’ll be with ‘em,” she said.
Now, she answers the phone and helps customers when they come in the storefront.
Sid and Steve Craun both said they were looking for “new blood” to help with the business as they get older.
“My ultimate goal would be sort of like how dad bought the business from Mr. Showalter,” Sid Craun said, “talking about bringing in some young guys, and one of them buy the company and keep it going.”
