A bill introduced for the 2020 General Assembly session in Richmond would allow duplexes and town house developments on single-family lots with the expressed purpose of increasing affordable housing.
Many in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham real estate sector have differing opinions and questions about the legislation, House Bill 152, and its five sibling bills. Under the proposal, local governments could not stop developers from putting two-family units, such as duplexes, on land zoned for single-family homes.
The bills are H.B. 147 through 152 and are chief patroned by Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Herndon.
“It comes off as a government overreach, but it’s absolutely not,” Samirah said of H.B. 152 in a Monday interview. “If anything, it’s reversing overreach.”
H.B. 151 would allow an “accessory dwelling unit” on a single-family lot, provided local approval, and H.B. 150 would allow allow localities to use civil penalties to address vacant and derelict housing.
“The first impression is obviously Del. Samirah has been paying attention to all the discussions going on across the country and these are all things that various communities have discussed, at least, or may have tried to some extent,” said Bob Hill, CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
Harrisonburg, like much of the United States, is experiencing a shortage of homes under $200,000.
The housing supply in Harrisonburg has dropped by 56% over the past six years, far faster than the nation’s 13% rate over the same period, according to local housing data.
Prices have also been rising, though slower in Harrisonburg and Rockingham than the rest of the country.
From third quarter of 2015 to the third quarter of 2019, the median price for a home in the city and county had risen 21%, or $39,000, to $219,900.
Some of the less sweeping reforms from Samirah’s bills have potential, Hill said, such as the statewide quantifying of affordable housing needs in H.B. 147 and the educational resources for new homebuyers in H.B. 148.
However, for H.B. 152 and H.B. 151, Samirah would have to assuage homeowners or other stakeholders’ fears about the new legislation negatively impacting home values, according to Hill.
“I would think from my perspective it would be very difficult to come up with any figures that said it would not harm property values,” Hill said.
Impact on home values was not the only thing local real estate stakeholders wanted to know more about.
Adam Fletcher, the director of community development for the city of Harrisonburg, said questions about density arose from his first readings of H.B. 152.
He added that there’s a significant difference between 5,000 and 15,000 square foot plots and the uses for the space.
“Logically, how is it to be implemented? I think it can do good things for housing,” Fletcher said. “It could do things. There’s just so many questions — I don’t even know where to begin.”
But Samirah said the open-ended nature of H.B. 152 is an advantage.
“I think that’s the beauty of the bill,” Samirah said in a Monday interview. “It allows people to make the decision themselves.”
However, real estate issues are hot-button subjects, as a home is many Americans’ largest investment, according to Hill.
“It has to be an inclusive process of everybody getting to the level of comfort along with actual figures that might support, or not support, the argument on whichever side,” Hill said.
Many people will have “knee-jerk” reactions expecting a decrease in home value, he said.
And it’s not only homeowners who may be circumspect of the potential laws.
“I would be surprised if he doesn’t get a lot of pushback from local municipalities,” Hill said.
Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator, spoke generally about opposition to the bills, arguing that they override how local governments deal with local issues.
“We’re opposed to [the state] dictating how local land use matters are to be dealt with,” King said.
He said the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area already offers a wide and diverse range of housing.
“This is just another case of the state getting into local government issues, and land use is the prime example of a local issue,” King said.
Samirah said increasing density would help provide more housing for veterans, the elderly and families, and reduce the cost of expanding services such as roadways or utilities.
“This is the best solution to distribute the problem as fairly and equally as possible,” Samirah said.
The delegate added that he knows he has work to do in making his case to those who are wary.
“This is not a rural versus suburban versus city conversation,” Samirah said. “This is a conversation simply about making it easier for people to live where they want to live.”
Henry Wray, the chair of the Harrisonburg Planning Commission, did not return calls on Monday.
