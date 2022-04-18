Fire destroyed two buildings in the Big Meadows Lodge complex in Shenandoah National Park early Monday morning.
According to a press release, a campground visitor reported the fire at about 2 a.m. The Blackrock guest cabin and a small maintenance building were destroyed.
The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not opened for the season, and the buildings were unoccupied, the release says.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
In addition to National Park Service crews, fire departments from Luray, Stanley and Elkton responded to the scene.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.